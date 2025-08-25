Former OU Softball National Champ Begins College Coaching Career
Former Oklahoma and Tennessee utility player Mackenzie Donihoo has been hired as an assistant softball coach at Division II Northeastern State, according to the Oklahoman.
Known for her power at the plate, Donihoo was clutch in OU’s 2021 Women’s College World Series (WCWS) title, tying a WCWS single-game record with two home runs. She even hit .476 with 10 RBIs in the chase for a trophy while making a pair of memorable defensive plays in the championship series.
During her junior year with the Sooners, Donihoo started the season with high expectations, but fell out of the rotation down the stretch. She entered the transfer portal at the end of the year in May and didn’t see playing time in over a month.
She compiled 66 hits and 10 home runs across three years at OU before she announced her move to Tennessee for her senior season, where she collected seven home runs and led the Vols to a 2023 WCWS appearance.
Collegiate Career Highlights
- 2021 WCWS All-Tournament Team
- 2021 NFCA All-Central Region First Team
- 2021 All-Big 12 Second Team
- 2021 Big-12 All-Academic First Team
- Started all 61 games for Tennessee in 2023 at shortstop
- Hit .266 her senior year with 53 runs scored, a team-leading 15 doubles, and hit seven home runs
- Finished the season second on the team in stolen bases with 12 as a senior
Before she could embark on her fifth season, Donihoo was forced to medically retire, citing injuries she battled for most of her collegiate career.
“For the last several years, I have battled lingering injuries, and after much prayer, and discussions with my family, coaches, teammates, and doctors - I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from the game I love so much and medically retire,” Donihoo wrote in her statement on X.
Donihoo is now back on the diamond and ready to pass on her softball knowledge. Alongside new head coach Cassidy Bowen, who was hired in July, they will look to revamp the program that went 15-33 in 2025.
Bowen made her first appearance on the RiverHawks SportsNest podcast to boast about Donihoo joining her coaching staff.
"We obviously got a huge addition to our staff in Mackenzie," Bowen said "This is somone who's played at the University of Oklahoma, who's played at the University of Tennessee, who has contended for national titles."
The Riverhawks start their new journey in October when fall ball commences. They’ll travel to Central Arkansas to face the Bears at 1 p.m. CT.