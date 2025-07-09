Former Tennessee Softball Outfielder Kinsey Fiedler Named Assistant Coach at UMKC
Fresh off the biggest stage in college softball, making a run in the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) to close out her playing days, former Tennessee outfielder Kinsey Fiedler isn’t leaving the game just yet.
The University of Missouri-Kansas City announced via X on Tuesday night that Fiedler, a Lee’s Summit, Missouri native, is joining the staff as an assistant coach.
Fiedler played three seasons for the Washington Huskies and advanced to the 2023 WCWS before transferring to Tennessee. She made an impact on college softball immediately, as she was named to the 2022 Pac-12 All-Freshman Team after being second on UW’s team with 10 stolen bases, had the most home runs by a freshman with 11, and led all the freshmen with 26 RBIs.
In her senior season with the Vols, she put up some of her best numbers yet as the leadoff hitter. She posted a .330 batting average with 48 runs, a career-best 60 hits, nine doubles, eight triples, and 36 RBIs.
Her eight triples even tied Tennessee’s single-season record, and she held a reached-base streak for 22 straight games, landing her on the 2025 NFCA Mid-Atlantic Third Team All-Region.
Fiedler has national experience as well, playing for Team USA during the 2021 Junior World Championship, hitting .435 with a triple, a home run, and 10 runs scored to secure the gold.
As a young coach joining the staff with extensive softball knowledge, Fiedler is sure to fit right in with the Roos. With one of the youngest teams in all of college softball last season, Kansas City had 10 freshmen who combined for 211 starts. Only three seniors left the bunch at the conclusion of the season when the Roos dropped to South Dakota in the opening round of the Summit League Championship.
Fiedler will have the opportunity to significantly boost the program alongside head coach Kiki Stokes O’Connor and assistant coaches Cody Barham and Josie Tofpi, as the Roos ended the 2025 season 5-43 overall and 1-17 in conference play.