Former Tulsa Softball Head Coach Lands Position at Ohio State

Just two months after being let go from her head coaching position at Tulsa, Crissy Strimple has landed a new role as assistant coach at Ohio State.

Under Buckeye leader Kirin Kumar, Strimple replaces former assistant coach Matthew Guemmer, who left for an assistant role at Missouri in June.

Excited to add a veteran and experienced coach to the staff.



Welcome to the Buckeye Family Coach Strimple! #GoBucks



MORE: https://t.co/vq0rm81x7G pic.twitter.com/QuHBowycf9 — Ohio State Softball (@OhioStateSB) July 7, 2026

Strimple comes to Columbus after 21 years with the Golden Hurricane, 19 as a coach. She began as an assistant coach for the program from 2008-2011 after spending two seasons as a third baseman from 2003-2005. She then became an associate head coach in 2012 and took over as head coach in 2020.

Strimple and Kumar were together on the Tulsa coaching staff from 2008-10 and again for one season in 2016.

“I’ve had the opportunity to coach alongside Crissy, so I know firsthand the kind of coach and person she is,” Kumar said in the press release. “She brings a tremendous work ethic, experience, and a genuine passion for developing student-athletes both on and off the field. She’s an excellent teacher of the game, builds strong relationships with players, and understands what it takes to build a program. Having someone I already know, and trust made this an easy decision. She’s aligned with our vision for the program and is committed to helping our athletes reach their full potential. I know she’ll make an immediate impact with our team and be a valuable addition to Ohio State.”

While with Tulsa, the Oklahoma native was present for more than 890 wins and helped lead the team to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances and six conference championships. The 2024 season in particular saw many successes, as the Golden Hurricane put up a 30-23 record under Strimple’s guidance. Tulsa captured a win over Oklahoma State, marking the highest-ranked win for the program since 2009.

But at the end of a 20-33 underachieving 2026 season, the University of Tulsa Athletics Department decided not to renew Strimple’s contract. DJ Gasso has since been named head coach of the program.

Now with Ohio State, Strimple has the opportunity to boost Kumar’s squad, which struggled in her second year as head coach. The team was 26-27 overall and landed eighth in the Big Ten with a conference record of 13-11. Two players, Izzy Neal and Lorin Boutte, entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the season.

Strimple has seemingly brought some players over with her and may be playing a role in recruiting. Ohio State announced on Monday that former Tulsa catcher and utility player Preslee Ray is transferring. She hit .247 with two home runs and 12 RBIs as a freshman in 2026.

Introducing the latest member of the Buckeye squad. Welcome Preslee ‼️ pic.twitter.com/wbWhAUwefT — Ohio State Softball (@OhioStateSB) July 6, 2026

While an associate coach for Tulsa, Strimple primarily worked with infielders and served as the recruiting coordinator. Her infielders ended up producing six NFCA All-Region selections, 23 all-conference awards and one All-American honor.