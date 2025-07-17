Former Two-Time All-American Resigns from Coaching Role, Reveals Pregnancy
Andrean High School in Merrillville, Indiana, is looking for a new head softball coach after the former two-way star for Oregon, Texas, and Oklahoma State, Miranda Elish, announced her resignation via press release.
“Stepping down from coaching at Andrean was not an easy decision to come by," Elish said in the press release. "I enjoyed showing up every day and getting to work with the girls and build relationships that will extend long past their years at Andrean. I hope I have left as much of an impact on the program as it has left on me."
Elish took to Facebook in early June to announce her pregnancy, and stepping away from coaching will allow her to focus on family.
“I feel that we have laid great groundwork in our program to have continued success for many years to come," Elish said in the release. "I plan to focus on being the best partner and mom that I can be, and I can't wait to bring my daughter to future games to cheer on our awesome 59er softball team."
Elish, a native of Crown Point, Indiana, who won three Gatorade Player of the Year awards in high school, took over at Andrean as an interim head coach before the 2024 season. In her two years leading the 59ers, she guided the team to a 53-14 record and an appearance in the Class 2A state title game this year.
With an extensive resume including two NFCA All-American titles, a Pac-12 All-Freshman, a First Team All-Big 12, and a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year contender, she joined the Andrean coaching staff upon graduating from OSU. She primarily worked with the pitchers as an assistant coach under Glenn Eisfelder and held various hitting and pitching lessons around Northwest Indiana for all ages.
Andrean’s athletic department is currently accepting applications for its next head coach. Interested candidates can submit their resumes to athletic director Neil Dimos at ndimos@andreanhs.com.