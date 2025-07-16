Former UGA Softball Star Posts Cryptic Message, Steps Away From Coaching
After obtaining an impressive list of honors and achievements during her playing career at the University of Georgia, Sydney Kuma quickly began her next career in softball upon graduating.
Named assistant coach of Georgia State under head coach Becca Mueller in July 2024, Kuma’s softball knowledge and leadership were ready to enrich the program.
However, after only two years with the program, the NFCA All-American left a concerning message on X about stepping away as a coach, along with subtle hints as to why. As many young players in their recruiting stages tend to tag college coaches in their social media posts, Kuma had to clear the air.
“I am writing to inform the girls and softball coaches/teams that follow me on this platform that I am no longer a coach at Georgia State University,” Kuma said in the post. “My experience at GSU has taught me the importance of being cautious when selecting institutions to continue one’s career. Appearances can be deceiving, and true intentions may not always be immediately apparent.”
After posting this, several former UGA players commented in support, and another GSU coach and former player, Sophie Mooney, came forward to announce her departure from the program as well.
While coaching issues are seemingly happening behind closed doors, these decisions to leave the program also come after a disappointing season for the Panthers. A 12-41 regular season record and a 3-21 conference record put them in last place in the Sun Belt Conference.
Mueller was named head coach of the program in June 2024, after helping three different programs —UCF, California, and Georgia — reach NCAA regionals over six seasons. She spent the 2024 season at UCF as the assistant coach, mainly focusing on hitters and outfielders.
As for the transfer portal, though, only one player left, Sydney Garrett, a freshman pitcher who made just nine starts in the circle.
The university has not announced any new coaching additions at this moment.