From the Dugout to the Runway? WCWS Commentators Spark Sparkle Debate
Game One of the WCWS Championship Series had everything: drama on the field, an intentional walk gone wrong, questionable calls… and commentators dressed like they were headed to prom.
My first reaction? “What are they wearing?” And not in a mean way—listen, I love sequins. I live for beads, sparkle, and a statement piece. But this? Maybe, it wasn’t the appropriate moment to make a statement. However, who are we to judge?
Apparently, I wasn’t alone. My phone was blowing up last night on group threads with former players asking the same thing. The consensus? Confused. Amused. A little side-eyed. Social media lit up with comments ranging from “Cute!” to “Inappropriate and unprofessional.” The most repeated jab? “They look like they’re going to prom.”
This isn’t just about a fashion choice. It’s a bigger reflection of the impossible line women in sports walk every single day: Be polished, but not distracting. Be stylish, but not too bold. Look put together, but God forbid you outshine the game.
Meanwhile, male commentators roll in wearing the same suit and tie combo that’s been boring us since 1996.
There’s a real pressure for female broadcasters to remain relevant by looking the part—and let’s be honest, finding flattering, professional, not-too-basic outfits for live TV is no easy task. Still, I’d love to know who Kim Mulkey’s tailor is. Even she gets roasted online for her wardrobe choices, but she wears what she wants, wins games, and makes statements far louder than any floral blazer ever could.
What this whole moment reminded me of was the backlash after the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit post featuring Ilona Maher. The comments on her body, her look, her worth—it was disgusting. It proves one thing: We still don’t know how to handle women showing up confidently in public spaces.
Softball culture, in particular, has its own unique challenges. It can be toxic. It can feel archaic. There’s not a lot of room for self-expression—and sometimes it still feels like the 1950s, where women are seen, not heard, even when it comes to clothing and makeup.
Here’s the twist: we’re talking about it. In media, conversation equals relevance. So maybe ESPN isn’t off base. Maybe they’re testing the waters. Maybe—just maybe—it’s time to bring in a professional stylist and let these women go full Kim Mulkey on the mic.
Because softball deserves boldness. The players have it. The fans have it. Why not the booth?