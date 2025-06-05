Texas Softball's Teagan Kavan, Like Caitlin Clark, Puts Dowling Catholic Roots Under National Spotlight
There must be something in the water in West Des Moines, Iowa.
While the rest of the world knows it as the hometown of basketball phenom Caitlin Clark, softball fans are starting to connect the dots to another elite athlete from that same city – Teagan Kavan, Texas Softball’s breakout freshman and a major force on the WCWS stage.
Here’s the fun twist – these two didn’t just grow up in the same city. They were practically neighbors.
In fact, Clark once gave Kavan a ride to basketball practice when Teagan was just a freshman at Dowling Catholic. Yeah, you read that right. One of the greatest college basketball players of all time once chauffeured the now-ace of the Texas Longhorns.
Kavan didn’t stay in Clark’s shadow for long. She found her fire on the diamond, not the hardwood.
While she didn’t play high school softball due to scheduling conflicts, Kavan dominated the travel circuit with Iowa Premier Fastpitch, racking up strikeouts like it was her job—because now, it kind of is. We’re talking 1,400+ Ks, six no-hitters, and 45 shutouts before she even stepped foot on the Forty Acres.
Now, she’s not just another name on the roster – she’s the name. Big 12 Freshman of the Year. WCWS starter. All eyes are on her. Even Holly Rowe mentioned during the WCWS broadcast that Caitlin Clark’s dad was checking in to see how Kavan pitched. You know you’re doing something right when the Clarks are tracking your strike zone.
From shared streets to separate sports, both Clark and Kavan are putting West Des Moines on the map in major ways. One’s lighting up the WNBA. The other’s painting corners in Oklahoma City. Different games. Same energy.
If you’re not already watching Teagan Kavan, consider this your official notice: West Des Moines doesn’t just raise stars. It raises legends in the making.