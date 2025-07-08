GCU Softball Officially Joins the Mountain West
Grand Canyon University announced on Tuesday morning in a press release that its athletic programs will enter the Mountain West Conference on July 8 and will immediately participate in regular-season competition and conference championships beginning in the fall.
The Mountain West is coming off a successful athletic year, where it ranked sixth in conference strength in softball. The Lopes also had a historic season within the Western Athletic Conference. They posted a program-best 47-8 record, which earned GCU its fourth consecutive NCAA regional appearance under head coach Shanon Hays. GCU even debuted in the top 25 and won a game in the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season.
Now with competition from the United States Air Force Academy, University of Nevada, Reno, University of New Mexico, San José State University, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and the University of Wyoming, Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, San Diego State University and Utah State University, the Lopes are certain to up their game.
"The addition of Grand Canyon for the 2025-26 academic year is a significant win for the student-athletes at GCU and in the Mountain West," Commissioner Gloria Nevarez said in the press release. "Grand Canyon brings elite recruiting, a passionate fan base, and state-of-the-art facilities, elevating the Mountain West's competitiveness and national profile. In a time when the student-athlete experience is of utmost importance, we felt it was in the best interest to allow them to compete for conference championships and the NCAA postseason immediately. GCU is a great addition to the Mountain West and positively raises the competition level in the league."
Only two Lopes starters played their final college game at the conclusion of the season. With a young lineup returning, coming off such an incredible season, GCU may bring fire to the new conference.