Gordon Eakin Reveals Why BYU Softball’s 2026 Preseason Schedule Is the Toughest Ever

BYU Softball Head Coach Gordon Eakin is calling it "by far the toughest" preseason schedule the Cougars have in store this upcoming 2026 campaign, as mentioned in a story from Dave McCann of Deseret News last Wednesday.

In his 24 years at the helm, Eakin has assembled one of the most demanding slates, unlike anything the Cougars have faced in the past.

BYU, which newly entered the Big 12 Conference in 2023, finished sixth in the conference standings last season with a league record just over .500 (13-11) and an overall record of 32-17. Entering the Big 12 Softball Championship tournament as the sixth seed, the Cougars defeated Houston in their first game, ultimately falling to Iowa State to end their season.

“It was a little bit of a growth process in the Big 12,” Eakin said during the "Y's Guys" livestream show. “We knew we had to have an above .500 record to get an at-large bid. So, we were a little bit careful with our non-conference schedule in our first two years.”

counting down the days pic.twitter.com/3AYlo46fWC — BYU Softball (@byusoftball) January 16, 2026

Now, with a few years under their belt in a Power 4 conference, the Cougars are acclimated and ready for more. BYU will hit the road for the first 23 games of its 2026 schedule and matchup against five top-25 schools named to Softball America's Preseason Poll, four of which sit in the top 10: No. 4 Tennessee, No. 7 Arkansas, No. 8 UCLA, No. 9 Clemson, and No. 22 Washington.

“We feel like we have grown enough and our players are used to the competition that we could stretch a little bit more,” Eakin said in a press release. “The way you get better is by playing the best."

However, Eakin isn't just expecting his athletes to make a statement in the Big 12, but rather make a long run in the postseason. The Cougars missed out on the at-large bid to the NCAA tournament they were hoping for in 2025. In fact, they were the "first team out", making it the fourth year in a row that the program was unsuccessful in clinching, adding fuel to the fire for the upcoming season.

"That preseason schedule is by far the toughest we have ever had. We are ready for it. That should get us ready for (No. 1) Texas Tech," Eakin continued.

BYU returns 16 student-athletes, including it's best two hitters in sophomore catcher and outfielder Ilove'a Brittingham and senior utility player Lily Owens. Brittingham, a National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Third Team All-American in her freshman season, was also listed toUSA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top-50 Watch List in 2026. She batted a team-best .410 with 69 RBI, 21 home runs, and slugged for .839, all numbers which landed her among the Big 12 offensive leaderboard.

In the circle, right-handed pitcher Kaysen Korth, will look to go out with a bang in her senior season. In 2025, she compiled an ERA of 2.25 with 102 strikeouts. She threw 124.2 innings in 32 appearances, with five complete games and five saves.

The Cougars also welcomed two standout freshmen to Provo, Utah, who earned spots onSoftball America's Freshman Watch List. A 2024-25 Gatorade Player of the Year, Rita Tavita, will enhance the existing pitching staff, while Kaiya Fabela will add depth behind the plate.

BYU opens the 2026 season at the NFCA Leadoff Classic from Feb. 5-7 in Clearwater, Fla.

