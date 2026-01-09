Hall of Fame Softball Coach Announces Sudden Retirement

Mike Reed, the only head coach UT Tyler Softball has ever known, is hanging up his coaching duties after 22 years leading the program.

Thank you, Coach💙🧡



Coach Reed has announced his decision to step away from coaching and focus solely on his administrative role at UT Tyler.



Read more: https://t.co/HFPk7gRBOM pic.twitter.com/ODB1aQVXUn — Patriot Softball (@Patriot_sb) January 9, 2026

Since founding the Patriots in 2003, Reed built something special in Tyler. His teams won 880 games and claimed three national championships, a Division III title in 2016, then back-to-back NCAA Division II crowns in 2024 and 2025. They were always amongst if not the best in conference play, racking up 10 regular season and tournament championships in the American Southwest Conference, plus five straight Lone Star Conference regular season titles and one Lone Star Conference Tournament Championship.

Last year's squad went 62-5 and sent six players to All-American selections on their way to that national championship. Reed finishes his career with a 985-187 record and an 84 percent winning percentage, the highest in NCAA softball history regardless of division. He was inducted into the NFCA Hall of Fame in December. Reed and his coaching staffs have earned three ATEC/NFCA National Coaching Staff of the Year awards, along with 11 regional staff of the year awards.

"After 22 years as the Head Softball Coach at UT Tyler—and more than 25 years coaching college softball—I will be retiring from coaching," Reed said in the press release. "Since I was 25 years old, I have poured everything I had into the student-athletes at the two universities I have been so honored to serve.

"This past fall has brought personal challenges with the passing of my brother in October. He was a tremendous source of strength and a devoted caregiver for our father and late mother throughout my career. It is now time for me to step back from the role of coach and be more present in the role of son."

Reed isn't leaving UT Tyler completely. He'll stay on as Senior Associate Athletic Director for Internal Operations, a role he took on last year while still coaching. He'll focus on strategic planning and making sure coaches and athletes have what they need to succeed. UT Tyler Director of Athletics Dr. Sam Ferguson spoke on Reed’s impact and meaning to the UT Tyler Softball program and Athletics Department.

"I am incredibly grateful for Coach Reed and all that he has meant to our softball program," said Director of Athletics Dr. Sam Ferguson in the press release. "His coaching record speaks for itself, but even more impressive is the lasting impact he has made in the lives of the young people he has led—an impact that is truly unmatched. While we will miss watching him wave runners home from the third-base coaching box, I appreciate his perspective and reasoning in making this transition. I am also thankful for the significant value he will bring to our department in his administrative role. Coach Reed has fully embraced the vision of our department, and I am excited to continue working alongside him as we work to bring that vision to life."

Assistant coach Jason Miller takes over as interim head coach for the 2026 season. A national search for Reed's permanent replacement will happen after the season wraps up.

The Patriots start their season in 21 days against Saint Martin's University at the DII First Pitch Invitational in Conroe, Texas.

