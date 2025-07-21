Hofstra Softball Announces Susan Cassidy-Lyke as Head Coach
Hofstra University announced Susan Cassidy-Lyke as the softball program’s new head coach in a press release on Friday. Cassidy-Lyke joins the Pride after an extraordinary 20-year tenure as head coach and director of athletics at Molloy University, where she won 25 Conference Championships, four NCAA Regional Championships, and collected 31 NCAA Tournament appearances.
The appointment of Cassidy-Lyke comes just a month after previous softball head coach, Adrienne Clark decided to step away from her role to pursue a new professional opportunity.
"I am incredibly honored and excited to join the Hofstra family as the head coach of such a storied and respected softball program," Cassidy-Lyke said in the press release. "The Hofstra softball program has a rich tradition of excellence, and I'm humbled to now be a part of that legacy. I look forward to building on that foundation by helping our student-athletes grow not only as competitors, but as confident, driven, and compassionate young women. My goal is to ensure that their time at Hofstra is filled with meaningful experiences - on the field, in the classroom, and in the community - that prepare them for success in every aspect of their lives."
Cassidy-Lyke oversaw several unprecedented athletic and academic success, in addition to the adoption of nine programs at Molloy before taking over the softball team. She entered the 2025 season with a record of 570-448 and a .560 winning percentage, the highest of any previous Molloy softball coach.
Her players have received several accolades under her direction, including one NFCA All-American, 28 NFCA All East Region honoroees, 87 All-ECC selections, and one Daktronics/CCA East Region Pitcher of the Year.
Cassidy-Lyke will now have the opportunity to make significant impacts on Hofstra’s program, who went 22-28 overall in 2025 and ended its season prematurely in the Coastal Athletic Association Conference tournament.