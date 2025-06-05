How a Failed Intentional Walk Shifted the WCWS Championship Series
Game 1 of the Women's College World Series Championship Series was one for the books.
Between questionable call reversals, obstruction rulings, and an intentional walk that went completely sideways, fans everywhere had to be collectively screaming at their TVs – or phones.
When the dust finally settled, it wasn’t the drama that decided the outcome. It was the details – the kind of little things you can’t afford to overlook when everything’s on the line.
Texas and Texas Tech battled in a tight, gritty matchup, but in the end, it was a two-run RBI from Reese Atwood that gave Texas the edge, 2–1. The pitch? A ball left high, middle, and far too hittable – on an intentional walk.
Now, let’s break this down for what it was.
NiJaree Canady, despite having two runners on base, struck out the next two hitters in the bottom of the sixth with her team ahead. When Atwood stepped in, things shifted.
Atwood was already seeing three pitches that looked a little too good for pitch outs – high, flat, and begging to get barreled. The next one? She didn’t miss.
Here’s the kicker – the catcher was set up almost middle to outer edge during the intentional walk. As a former pitcher, I noticed it instantly. That’s not far enough off. The pitches were not sold as unhittable.
I may or may not have learned this lesson the hard way myself – giving up a home run on an intentional walk in my sophomore year at Arizona State. Who do you think got the blame for my poor pitch? Our catcher, because she wasn’t far enough off the plate. And after that? We worked on it every practice. Footwork. Body language. Angle. Execution. Even the illusion of control matters in a moment like that.
In the postgame press conference, Texas Tech head coach Gerry Glasco was asked about pitch outs and simply said, they don’t practice it.
"I just told Tara, if we don't practice intentional walk once a week, maybe we learn something we'd better write in our book for next year," Glasco said. "I really don't know how often they practiced it.
"I'm sitting here listening, and I didn't realize it was her first intentional walk all year. You think about it, I guess we haven't. I know we pitched around people, and maybe I should have just said pitch around her because we definitely have pitched around several people this year, but we didn't stand up. Maybe that was a coaching error on my part."
That answer hit harder than any ball that left the bat tonight.
At this level, the fundamentals are the game. Pitch outs. Push bunts. Steals. Quick relays. Heads-up defensive plays. They’re not sexy – but they win championships.
Tonight wasn’t just about who had more firepower – it was about who stayed sharp when it mattered. Texas did. Texas Tech didn’t.
Game 2 is coming. If Texas Tech wants a different result, it won’t just take grit—it’ll take precision. The WCWS isn’t always about who plays harder. It’s about who plays smarter.