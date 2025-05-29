Softball On SI

Joley Mitchell Makes WCWS History for Texas Softball

Texas infielder Joley Mitchell (9) celebrates after hitting a home run in the second inning of a Women's College World Series softball game between the Texas Longhorns and the Florida Gators at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 29, 2025.
Joley Mitchell made Texas program history when she crushed two different pitches off Florida starter Keagan Rothrock in the opening game of the Women's College World Series on Thursday.

Mitchell became the first player in program history with a multi-home run game at the WCWS. Her solo shot in the second inning gave Texas a 1-0 lead and she followed it up with another solo homer in the sixth.

If one has been watching Texas softball this postseason, they have seen Mitchell’s name light up the box score, and for good reason. She’s not just swinging for contact, she’s swinging for history.

Through late May, Mitchell’s bat has been electric. She’s hitting .375 with a slugging percentage north of .730 and an OPS that sits at a ridiculous 1.181. In just 24 games, she’s launched seven home runs and driven in 26 RBIs. And when Texas needed a spark against Michigan during Regionals, Mitchell didn’t just answer, she detonated. Her grand slam was the exclamation point in a six-homer game for the Longhorns, putting the NCAA on notice.

But this isn’t some overnight success story.

Mitchell’s roots trace back to Rose Bud, Arkansas, where she was named the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year. She batted a jaw-dropping .717 her senior season with 13 bombs and 55 RBIs – numbers that turned heads nationally.

She started her college journey at Notre Dame before transferring to Texas, and it’s safe to say she found her stride in Austin.

