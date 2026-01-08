Former Illinois softball outfielder Kelly Ryono has taken every skill she’s learned on the field and now translates it into saving lives.

After five successful seasons repping Blue and Orange, the Huntington Beach, Calif., native has chased her dreams of becoming a firefighter. Instead of going back home after graduating, Ryono chose to stay in Urbana-Champaign, a place where softball allowed her to grow.

“Basically, this job is the ultimate version of sports,” Ryono told WCIA news.“I know it can be kind of hard to think about letting the sport go and thinking about life after college, but I knew I wanted to be a firefighter since I was in middle school.”

The first responder hustle has always been within her. As a team captain during her graduate season in 2024, she led the team in batting average, hits (64), runs (37), doubles (17), home runs (10), total bases (113), and stolen bases (10). Those 17 doubles rank tied for fifth all-time for a single season in program history.

The list of accolades for Ryono is astonishing as well. In 2023, she made the All-Big Ten Second Team and NFCA All-Region. She was an Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar recipient for academic excellence and her dedication to community service and leadership.

Now, as a fireman, the teamwork aspect, training, grueling 24-hour shifts every three days, and the lack of sleep are all characteristics that college softball prepped her for.

“It’s very similar to college sports,” Ryono told WCIA News, “and the fact that I have to train all the time, not just on the job, but physically. “Your life is so structured (as a college athlete), and you are told exactly what to do, when to do it, how to do it, what to eat.

During her final season, Ryono was gearing up more and more for her post-softball career. After doing ride-alongs with the Urbana Fire Department, the shift on duty began taking up a fan section in the stands at Eichelberger Field.

“I would look up in the stands, and I would see them at the game,” Ryono told WCIA News. “I didn’t tell them. I don’t tell people, ‘I have a game today. You guys should come.’ I would just look up, and I would see them up there.”

Ryono graduated from Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary health sciences and a master’s degree in kinesiology and is now making great impacts on her community. In a mostly male-dominated field, let Ryono be a reminder that women can do it all.

