Isa Torres or Viviana Martinez? Texas Softball’s Shortstop Battle Gets Its First Fall Test

AUSTIN, Texas — The back-to-back reigning national champions are back!

Texas softball returned to the field Tuesday night for its first fall ball matchup against Murray State College, and fans got their first look at the new Longhorn roster.

It seemed like the infield had a mind of its own in the nine-inning game, but really it was just head coach Mike White scheming his own offense.

Senior infielders Isa Torres and Viviana Martinez switched positions in the infield. Then they switched again. And then again. The pair traded shortstop and second base several times, all with ease.

For a team still figuring out what its lineup and defensive combinations might look like when the real games arrive, the movement was fitting. Former second baseman Leighann Goode championed second base last season, leaving Martinez to slot in perfectly at shortstop. But now, Torres and Martinez will battle it out to see who will remain at the coveted sixth position on the field.

For White, he's okay keeping the status of shortstop close to his chest.

"We'll have to wait and see," he said.

D1Softball's Player of the Year was a force at shortstop while at Florida State. But now, there are two players ready to fill one position. Even with the competition, the athletes seem to be getting on just fine — smiling and hugging in between every single inning.

The infield wasn't the only place Torres made her presence felt. In her first game wearing burnt orange, she hit a triple and a home run in the Longhorns' 28-1 win over the Aggies.

I’m a Red & Charline McCombs Field for Texas softball’s first fall ball game against Murray St College. It’s the end of the third inning and the Longhorns are up 17-0. Allegedly the teams are playing to nine innings, so anyone have any score predictions? pic.twitter.com/s68hE1tCLz — Paige Durrenberger (@PaigeTexas06) September 30, 2026

"Torres, just what an at-bat," White said. "Just to be able to hit the ball the other way with power, pulled the ball over the fence for a home run, and then made some plays in the infield. "

Despite the trophy, the 2026 Longhorns faced some major problems at the plate, especially in Southeastern Conference play. With Torres, Texas is hoping to avoid some of that pain.

For Torres, though, the night was less about proving she had arrived and more about getting comfortable. She is one of three transfers on the Forty Acres and is joining a team with seven freshmen.

"(My goal was) just for them to relax and just feel at home," White said. "That's the big thing is feeling part of the program, and I think they did that."

Torres seemed to show she has already adjusted to life back in Austin, growing up just up Interstate-35 in Georgetown. So while she has settled into the Longhorns' lineup, Texas is moving pieces around in the infield, trying several different players in several different positions. The Torres-Martinez experiment offered a glimpse into just how much flexibility White has at his disposal heading into the 2027 season.

"I think we've got a lot of depth this year, and it shows," White said.