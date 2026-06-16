Texas Softball Lands the Biggest Remaining Name in the Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns have won the coveted prize of the 2026 transfer portal window as the 2026 D1 Softball Player of the Year has committed to the two-time national champions.

Isa Torres took to Instagram on Tuesday evening with a photo of her in burnt orange and a message reading, "I'm coming home."

Torres, a native of Georgetown, Texas, joins a loaded portal class for head coach Mike White that includes former Arizona State catcher Samantha Swan and former Texas Tech pitcher Samantha Lincoln.

The middle infielder played her first three seasons at Florida State, where she put together one of the greatest seasons college softball has ever seen in 2026. She broke several single-season program records like batting average (.530), runs scored (78), slugging percentage (.978) and on-base percentage (.591). She also holds the NCAA record for 16 consecutive hits.

Torres made just two errors on the season to go with 16 home runs, 21 doubles, and 13 stolen bases, all of which set new career highs.

During the course of her career, Torres is a career .439 hitter and has recorded 186 runs scored, 158 RBIs and 34 home runs. She has one remaining year of eligibility.

Torres was named the ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2026, as well as a First Team All-American, adding to an already incredible list of awards and honors.

Before FSU, Torres was a standout at Georgetown High School alongside Swan. She was considered the ninth-ranked recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, was a two-time PGF All-American (2021-22) and was a 2021 PGF National Champion with Hotshots Premiere-Nelson.

Isa Torres Awards & Honors (2024-26)

Holds the NCAA Record for Most Consecutive Hits (16)

2026 D1Softball National Player of the Year

2026 NFCA First Team All-Region

2026 ACC Player of the Year

2026 ACC Defensive Player of the Year

2026 CSC Academic All-District Team

2026 ACC Championship All-Tournament Team

2026 First Team All-ACC

2026 USA Softball National Player of the Year - Top 3 Finalist

2026 D1Softball Preseason All-American

2026 Softball America Preseason All-American

2026 Preseason All-ACC

2026 USA Softball Top 50 Player of the Year Watchlist

2025 NFCA First Team All-American

2025 Softball America First Team All-American

2025 D1Softball First Team All-American

2025 NFCA Gulf First Team All-Region

2025 First Team All-ACC

2025 Top 10 Finalist for USA Softball National Player of the Year

2024 NFCA Third Team All-Southeast Region Team

2024 Second Team All-ACC

2024 ACC All-Tournament Team

2024 D1 Softball Freshman All-American

2024 TUCCI/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Top 25 Finalist