Kansas has secured the architect of its softball resurgence with a contract extension through 2030.

Following the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance in more than a decade, Kansas announced Wednesday that head coach Jennifer McFalls has signed a three-year contract extension with a fourth-year option to 2030.

Staying put. 🔒



Coach McFalls has signed a multi-year contract through the 2030 season.



More → https://t.co/VMow43TRRB#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/NSoj8kA0XT — Kansas Softball (@KUSoftball) July 22, 2026

"Coach McFalls continues to provide strong leadership for our softball program, and we're very pleased with the progress the team is making," athletic director Travis Goff said in a press release. "Making the NCAA Tournament last season was an important step forward and reflected the culture that Jen and her staff have instilled.

McFalls, who is entering her tenth season leading the program, guided Kansas to a 36-21 record before being knocked out of the postseason bracket at the Normal Regional.

Kandad also established new program records with 14 conference victories, 97 doubles, 81 home runs, 371 runs scored and 353 RBIs. Along the way, the Jayhawks collected 11 wins against top-50 teams and five wins against top-25 competition.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue to lead this program," McFalls said. "We have made significant strides over the last couple of years and I'm hoping to continue the momentum we've built, and to be competitive in the Big 12 and throughout the postseason.

Player development has become another hallmark of McFalls' tenure. Freshman catcher Ella Boyer earned unanimous Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors in 2026, while also being named to First Team All-Big 12 and the Big 12 Freshman Team.

Junior pitcher and utility Anna Soles earned First Team All-Big 12 honors, playing first base while starting in all 56 games for the Jayhawks. She also hit a career-high 12 home runs while posting 51 RBIs.

Since taking over the program in 2019 after serving as an assistant coach at Texas, McFalls has steadily elevated Kansas to its 2026 success. Her latest extension reflects the university's belief that the Jayhawks are positioned to become a consistent postseason contender.

Kansas added four transfers to its 2026-2027 roster. The group adds additional experience and depth, particularly to the infield, to boost the team's future postseason runs deeper into the bracket.

Here are the transfers announced on July 16, 2026:

Name Class Position Previous School Grace Thompson

Graduate Infielder/Utility Ole Miss Sienna Mayer

Sophomore Infielder/Utility North Texas Jazmin Ramirez

Sophomore Infielder/Utility Utah State Timber Hensley

Sophomore Infielder/Utility Texas Tech