A wild week of softball was highlighted by a new No.1 rising to the top, offensive numbers off the charts, and several standouts etching their names in the history books.

Here are the Softball On SI awards for the week of April 6-13, 2026.

Player of the Week: Megan Coyle, Boston University Terriers

Coyle put up insane numbers at the plate this weekend, going 7-for-9, with seven runs scored, 14 runs batted in, two triples, two home runs, and a walk.

She started the series against Bucknell, going 4-for-4 with two triples, a single, and a grand slam to achieve a program record and conference-tying record of nine RBIs.

The senior continued the series with a 1-for-2 performance, including two RBIs and two runs scored. She capped the series sweep with a solo homer and three RBIs. Her batting average totaled .778.

SB: A day after totaling 11 RBIs in the Terriers' DH sweep, Coyle launches a pitch over the trees in her first plate appearance.



Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/r6ldBY4kH4@PatriotLeague | @ESPN#GoBU pic.twitter.com/6asOpirO01 — BU Game Day (@BUGameDay) April 4, 2026

Pitcher of the Week: Odhi Vasquez, Sanity Mary’s Gaels

Not only did Vasquez pitch the Gaels to all three of their ranked wins so far this season (two against Washington and one against Stanford this weekend), she tied the program win record at 46 when the team upset the Cardinal 5-1 on Saturday.

Vasquez is now the second-ever Gael to collect 400 career strikeouts. The ace has appeared in 17 straight games without taking a loss and is currently one of 15 players in Division I with at least 15 wins.

E5 | SMC 5 - No. 24 STAN 1



Odhi Vasquez out of the pen, and strands a runner at third with a fly out, a strikeout and a ground out!#GaelsRise @WCCsports @NCAASoftball @D1Softball @NFCAorg pic.twitter.com/urV84wCWkF — Saint Mary's Softball (@GaelsSoftball) April 5, 2026

Co-Freshman of the Week: Ella Boyer, Kansas Jayhawks, and Kendall Wells, Oklahoma Sooners

Ella Boyer, Kansas Jayhawks

Against Arizona State, Boyer blasted her 17th home run of the season, the most by a Kansas freshman in a single season since 2015. The record-breaking homer lifted the Jayhawks to their first ranked conference series win since 2024.

Boyer is hitting .377 on the season

Straight from @EllaElizabethB on the win 😎



1⃣7⃣ Home runs and a new program record. pic.twitter.com/KHBLEu6j87 — Kansas Softball (@KUSoftball) April 4, 2026

Kendall Wells, Oklahoma Sooners

Wells has already set NCAA and Oklahoma program records, and she’s on pace to smash even more. Her 30th home run of the season came in the fourth inning of the 12-2 run-rule win over Kentucky.

The bomb tied the NCAA and OU program records for home runs in a single season by a freshman.

Former Sooners Lauren Chamberlain and Jocelyn Alo, and former Hawaii slugger Kelly Majam, are the only other freshmen in NCAA Division I history to collect 30 home runs.

It’s only April. What else will Wells accomplish this season?

Oklahoma's Kendall Wells hit her 30th home run of the season 🤯



Wells has tied the softball D-I record for HR by a freshman in 40 games, 22 fewer games than any other freshman in D-I history 👏 pic.twitter.com/au0JKqxyp4 — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) April 4, 2026

Team of the Week: Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide took down the former No.1 Texas Longhorns in two slugfests, allowing them to swoop in and take the top spot in Softball America’s rankings.

With the series win over Texas, the Crimson Tide now holds six wins against other Top 10 teams. It was the first series win over a No.1-ranked team since defeating Florida in 2016, and the first series win at home over a top-ranked opponent since taking down Georgia in 2011.

After losing the first game on Thursday, Alabama bounced back with a six-run second inning, including a bases-loaded double from Brooke Wells to drive in three runs on Friday.

Jocelyn Briski and Vic Moten worked tremendously together in the circle, as Briski took the win and Moten threw a strong 5.1 innings, and reentered in the third inning, allowing just three Texas baserunners.