Alabama, OU, Kansas, Boston, Saint Mary’s Capture Weekly Awards from Softball On SI
A wild week of softball was highlighted by a new No.1 rising to the top, offensive numbers off the charts, and several standouts etching their names in the history books.
Here are the Softball On SI awards for the week of April 6-13, 2026.
Player of the Week: Megan Coyle, Boston University Terriers
Coyle put up insane numbers at the plate this weekend, going 7-for-9, with seven runs scored, 14 runs batted in, two triples, two home runs, and a walk.
She started the series against Bucknell, going 4-for-4 with two triples, a single, and a grand slam to achieve a program record and conference-tying record of nine RBIs.
The senior continued the series with a 1-for-2 performance, including two RBIs and two runs scored. She capped the series sweep with a solo homer and three RBIs. Her batting average totaled .778.
Pitcher of the Week: Odhi Vasquez, Sanity Mary’s Gaels
Not only did Vasquez pitch the Gaels to all three of their ranked wins so far this season (two against Washington and one against Stanford this weekend), she tied the program win record at 46 when the team upset the Cardinal 5-1 on Saturday.
Vasquez is now the second-ever Gael to collect 400 career strikeouts. The ace has appeared in 17 straight games without taking a loss and is currently one of 15 players in Division I with at least 15 wins.
Co-Freshman of the Week: Ella Boyer, Kansas Jayhawks, and Kendall Wells, Oklahoma Sooners
Ella Boyer, Kansas Jayhawks
Against Arizona State, Boyer blasted her 17th home run of the season, the most by a Kansas freshman in a single season since 2015. The record-breaking homer lifted the Jayhawks to their first ranked conference series win since 2024.
Boyer is hitting .377 on the season
Kendall Wells, Oklahoma Sooners
Wells has already set NCAA and Oklahoma program records, and she’s on pace to smash even more. Her 30th home run of the season came in the fourth inning of the 12-2 run-rule win over Kentucky.
The bomb tied the NCAA and OU program records for home runs in a single season by a freshman.
Former Sooners Lauren Chamberlain and Jocelyn Alo, and former Hawaii slugger Kelly Majam, are the only other freshmen in NCAA Division I history to collect 30 home runs.
It’s only April. What else will Wells accomplish this season?
Team of the Week: Alabama Crimson Tide
The Alabama Crimson Tide took down the former No.1 Texas Longhorns in two slugfests, allowing them to swoop in and take the top spot in Softball America’s rankings.
With the series win over Texas, the Crimson Tide now holds six wins against other Top 10 teams. It was the first series win over a No.1-ranked team since defeating Florida in 2016, and the first series win at home over a top-ranked opponent since taking down Georgia in 2011.
After losing the first game on Thursday, Alabama bounced back with a six-run second inning, including a bases-loaded double from Brooke Wells to drive in three runs on Friday.
Jocelyn Briski and Vic Moten worked tremendously together in the circle, as Briski took the win and Moten threw a strong 5.1 innings, and reentered in the third inning, allowing just three Texas baserunners.
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Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.Follow nicolereitz02