Softball On SI

Knoxville Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates

Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Knoxville NCAA Softball Regional.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Tennessee outfielder Saviya Morgan (20), Tennessee outfielder Kinsey Fiedler (27), and Tennessee outfielder Gabby Leach (55) before an NCAA softball game at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee outfielder Saviya Morgan (20), Tennessee outfielder Kinsey Fiedler (27), and Tennessee outfielder Gabby Leach (55) before an NCAA softball game at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 7 Tennessee Lady Vols are hosting an NCAA Regional for the 20th consecutive year and will face a few familiar foes.

Joining the Lady Vols at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium are the Ohio State Buckeyes, the North Carolina Tar Heels, and the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks.

* All games times are Eastern Time.

Friday

Game 1 – 1:30 p.m. Tennessee vs. Miami (SEC Network)

Game 2 – 4 p.m. Ohio State vs. UNC (ESPNU)

Saturday

Game 3 – 12 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4 – 2:30 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5 – 5 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday

Game 6 – 12 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 – 2:30 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

Published |Modified
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

Home/College