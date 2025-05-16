Knoxville Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates
Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Knoxville NCAA Softball Regional.
The No. 7 Tennessee Lady Vols are hosting an NCAA Regional for the 20th consecutive year and will face a few familiar foes.
Joining the Lady Vols at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium are the Ohio State Buckeyes, the North Carolina Tar Heels, and the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks.
* All games times are Eastern Time.
Friday
Game 1 – 1:30 p.m. Tennessee vs. Miami (SEC Network)
Game 2 – 4 p.m. Ohio State vs. UNC (ESPNU)
Saturday
Game 3 – 12 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 4 – 2:30 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Game 5 – 5 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3
Sunday
Game 6 – 12 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5
Game 7 – 2:30 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)
