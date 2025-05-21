Knoxville Super Regional: Schedule & Updates
The 2025 NCAA Softball Knoxville Super Regional features a compelling matchup between No. 7 seed Tennessee and Nebraska, with a Women’s College World Series berth on the line.
Tennessee (43–14) advanced by sweeping the Knoxville Regional, highlighted by a decisive 5–0 victory over Ohio State. Karlyn Pickens leads the way with a 22-8 record and a 0.90 ERA. Taylor Pannell is the offensive leader with a .399 batting average, 15 home runs and 62 RBIs.
Nebraska (42–13) reached its first Super Regional since 2014 after dominating the Baton Rouge Regional with three run-rule victories. Two-way standout Jordy Bahl has been instrumental, posting a 25–6 record with a 1.50 ERA and contributing 23 home runs and 66 RBIs at the plate. Bahl made history this season as the first Big Ten player to earn both Player and Pitcher of the Year honors.
The best-of-three series begins Friday, May 23, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with Game 2 scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. If necessary, Game 3 will be played on Sunday, with the time and broadcast details to be announced.
All games will take place at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The winner will advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, starting May 29.