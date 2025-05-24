Tennessee Softball's Karlyn Pickens Sets NCAA Record With Fastest Pitch in Softball History-Again
In the second game of the Knoxville Super Regional on Saturday, Tennessee softball ace Karlyn Pickens set the NCAA Record for fastest recorded pitch in history, throwing 79.4 mph. Again.
In Tennessee's Super Regional battle at home at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium against Nebraska, Pickens threw the extraordinary pitch against rival two-way player, Jordy Bahl.
Pickens, the 2025 SEC and Softball America's National Pitcher of the Year, broke her own record, as she previously threw the hardest pitch recorded on March 24, in a 3-2 win over Arkansas, as she delivered a 78.2 mph pitch.
Tennessee has a long lineage of flame throwing pitchers as Pickens' previously recorded speed of 77mph matched Monica Abbott, one of the greatest softball pitchers of all time at the collegiate, professional, and Olympic level.
For Abbott, she set her record of 77 mph in her professional career during a 2012 National Pro Fastpitch game. Needless to say, Pickens is making her mark in the Tennessee and collegiate softball record books alongside legend Abbott.