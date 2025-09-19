Legendary UCLA Softball Coach Retires
After 24 years of service to the UCLA softball program, one of the most vocal advocates for diversity and inclusion in sports, Kirk Walker, announced his retirement on Aug. 31, 2025.
Walker is credited with helping build the UCLA softball dynasty that won seven NCAA Championships and made 18 Women’s College World Series (WCWS) appearances as an assistant coach from 1984-94 and 2013-22 as an associate head coach from 2023-24. In his final season in 2025, he served in a support role as the Director of Softball Administration.
Known for tossing Jolly Ranchers to home run hitters as the Bruins’ third base coach, UCLA coaches and current and past players took to social media in a heart-warming video to express gratitude toward Walker and the difference he has made within the Bruins' program.
Walker finished his 23-year UCLA coaching career with an 828-156-1 record (.840), 11 conference regular-season titles, and one Pac-12 Tournament championship.
He was a member of the NFCA National Coaching Staff of the Year in 2019 and the NFCA West Region CSOY six times in 2014, ‘15, ‘16, ‘19, ‘21, and ‘24. Under his direction, 61 players were named NFCA All-Americans, three were awarded Honda Cups, 10 achieved the Honda Sport Award, two grabbed USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year awards, and 127 were all-conference selections.
UCLA Championships With Walker on Staff
- 1984
- 1985
- 1988
- 1989
- 1990
- 1992
- 2019
Walker began his coaching career as an undergraduate assistant for UCLA in 1984 and stayed with the Bruins for 11 seasons, working with the pitching staff, before leaving to be the head coach at Oregon State.
He coached 18 seasons at Oregon State from 1995-2012 and still holds the honor of being the all-time winningest coach in program history with a 594-490 record. The Beavers recorded eight seasons of at least 40 wins and made the postseason 10 times under Walker’s direction.
Career Highlights
• 7-time NCAA Champion assistant coach (all at UCLA)
• 19 Women’s College World Series appearances (18 at UCLA, 1 at Oregon State)
• 2-time Pac-10 Coach of the Year (2005, 1999 at Oregon State)
• NFCA National Coaching Staff of the Year (2019)
• 7-time NFCA Regional Coaching Staff of the Year (6 at UCLA, 1 at Oregon State)
• 12-time Conference Regular Season Champion (11 at UCLA, 1 at Oregon State)
• Pac-12 Tournament Champion (2024)
• LGBTQ Sports Hall-of-Famer (Class of 2025)
Walker was hired by the current Bruins associate head coach and Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Talons head coach, Lisa Fernandez, as an assistant in the inaugural season. He helped guide the Talons to the AUSL title, which featured four UCLA alums.
Walker was also the head coach for the four-time ASA Women's Major National Fast Pitch Champion California Commotion from 1996-99. He was announced as the head coach of the Commotion again in 2020 when the team reorganized as part of the National Pro Fast Pitch League.
At the international level, Walker coached the Finland women’s softball national team in 2022, securing its first international play win against Turkey at the WBSC European Championships. He has also served several assistant coaching roles with Team USA.
Walker’s Coaching Experience
College
- 1984-94 – Assistant Coach, UCLA
- 1995-12 – Head Coach, Oregon State
- 2013-22 – Assistant Coach, UCLA
- 2023-24 – Associate Head Coach, UCLA
- 2025 – Director of Softball Administration, UCLA
International
- 2001 – Assistant Coach, USA Red National Team
- 2002-04 – Assistant Coach, USA Elite Team
- 2017 – Assistant Coach, USA Softball Junior Women’s National Team
- 2022 – Assistant Coach, Finland Women’s National Softball Team
Professional
- 1996-99 – Head Coach, California Commotion (ASA Women’s Major Fastpitch League)
- 2020 – Head Coach, California Commotion (National Pro Fastpitch League)
- 2025-Present – Assistant Coach, Talons (AUSL)
Walker spent his entire career advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in sports. He is one of the founders of the Equality Coaching Alliance and the LGBTIQ+ Human Rights Sports Coalition and serves as a founding board member for the non-profit Sports Equality Foundation. Walker is also the coordinator of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s (NFCA) LGBTQ+ Convention Session. He was inducted into the LGBTQ Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.