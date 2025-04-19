Lineup Shakeup Helps No. 9 LSU Softball Beat No. 3 Texas, Even Series
After dropping the series opener to No. 3 Texas in heartbreaking fashion, the No. 9 LSU Tigers shook things up on Friday and evened the series with a 6-1 win at Red & Charline McCombs Field.
Rather than sending out lefty Jayden Heavener for her usual Game 2 start, head coach Beth Torina opted for Tatum Clopton.
Clopton made Torina look like a genius, earning the win in the circle after firing a total of 104 pitches in 5.2 innings, striking out two and giving up one run, four hits, and five walks.
Sydney Berzon picked up her second save of the season and ninth of her career after a hitless 1.1 innings with one strikeout and one walk.
Torina made several other changes that led to a more productive offense than in recent games.
McKenzie Redoutey replaced Savanna Bedell, Tori Edwards and Maci Bergeron were switched in the lineup, Avery Hodge moved from the nine-hole to sixth, Maddox McKee was the designated player, and Sierra Daniel played second.
The changes worked as Bergeron was 2-for-2 and had a game-high three RBIs. Edwards was 2-for-3 at the plate, scoring twice, and driving in two runs , including a two-run home run. Outfielder Jalia Lassiter had a 2-for-4 and scored three runs while Danieca Coffey and Daniel each recorded one hit.
Texas pitcher Mac Morgan was charged with the loss after allowing two runs on three hits in 2.1 innings.
The Longhorns threatened in the bottom of the seventh, getting two runners on with nobody out but LSU retired the next three batters in order to end the game and tie the series.
The series finale is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.