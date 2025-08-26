Louisiana Softball Announces Hiring of Pitching Coach
After an extensive search, Louisiana softball head coach Alyson Habetz has finally added a pitching coach to complete her coaching staff.
With an extensive resume, former Toledo pitching coach Kyle Brady will step into the role and aid the program that is coming off a 29-25 overall record in 2025.
Brady coached at Toledo for just one season after he helped lead Chattanooga State Community College to the NJCAA World Series as an assistant in 2023.
In 2022, he was the pitching coach at UConn, helping the Huskies finish 20-4 in Big East play for the program’s first regular-season conference championship since 1997. That year, the Huskies held a 1.99 ERA in conference play with a school-record 194 strikeouts due to Brady’s guidance. Standout numbers came from ace first-team All-Big East pitcher Elise Sokolosy, who had a team-leading 20 wins.
Prior to UConn, Brady served as the director of operations at Duke from 2019-2020, where the Blue Devils finished their first season ranked No.25 nationally with a 23-4 overall record in the final ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll.
Collegiate Resume
- University of Louisiana- Pitching Coach
- University of Toledo- Pitching Coach
- Chattanooga State Community College- Assistant Coach
- UConn- Pitching Coach
- Duke University- Director of Operations
Aside from coaching, Brady has run The VeloLab, a training company utilized by softball and baseball programs nationwide that focuses on the biomechanics of pitching, helping turn many aspiring players into college-ready athletes.
In addition, Brady developed state-of-the-art training programs for pitchers and overhand throwers, assisting in placing players in collegiate softball programs over the years.
The Cincinnati native pitched collegiately at Wingate University before joining the professional ranks for three seasons in the Frontier League and American Association.
Brady replaces Shelbi Sunseri, who was let go shortly after the 2024 season, and now takes over a pitching staff that is looking for much improvement in 2026. Texas Tech transfer Sage Hoover and Florida transfer Lexie Delbrey are expected to be available after missing the 2024 season due to injuries.
Habetz also added Arizona State transfer Julianne Tipton to the roster during the offseason, who will pair well with the returner Bethaney Noble and incoming freshman Bailey Mackles.
Though his lone season at Toledo didn’t go as planned, and the team went 19-28 while the pitching staff compiled a 4.91 ERA, Brady is highly capable of transforming the Ragin' Cajuns.
Brady joins a new hitting coach as well, Bill Shipman, who comes from Western Michigan after two years as an assistant coach.