Louisville Softball Extends Head Coach Holly Aprile’s Contract Through 2029

The University of Louisville Athletic Association Board of Directors announced on Thursday that softball head coach Holly Aprile’s contract has been extended through the 2029 season.

This new deal replaces Aprile’s expiring agreement, awarded in 2021, which was set to end after this season.

"Holly Aprile has done an outstanding job leading our program, and this extension reflects our confidence in her vision and leadership," Louisville Athletic Director Josh Heird said in the press release. "Holly's passion for the game and dedication to her players have positioned our program for sustained success."

As just the second head coach in program history, Aprile is now in her eighth season. Under her direction, the program has recorded 189 wins, two NCAA Regional appearances, including a trip to the 2023 Knoxville Regional and a berth in the 2019 NCAA Regional final.

She made an immediate impact in 2019, earning over six nationally ranked wins, including a major upset over Florida State. That same year, the team set a program record with 106 stolen bases and led the NCAA in triples per game.

Additionally, Aprile’s leadership has produced two NFCA All-Americans, nine All-Region selections, and 18 All-ACC honorees. Her teams have smashed the school records for most home runs in a season (64 in 2023) and the school record for most stolen bases in a season (106 in 2019).

"Under Holly's guidance, our softball program has grown stronger both competitively and culturally,” Heird added. She has built a foundation centered on player development and accountability, and emphasizing academic success. Our student-athletes continue to represent Louisville with class and integrity, and that is a direct reflection of her leadership."

The Cardinals are coming off a record-setting 2025 season that saw a 26-25 overall record. The team led the ACC and ranked among the nation’s top three in triples (24), and triples per game (0.48), while putting up the second-most stolen bases in program history at 90.

Prior to transferring to LSU, redshirt freshman Char Lorenz earned All-ACC Second Team honors for breaking the program’s freshman RBI record with 53, the fifth-most in a single season overall.

The Cardinals went on to take down two top-ranked programs, Florida State and FAU, while dominating Cleveland State 22-2 to tie a program record for most runs and triples in a game.

The 2026 season is already on track to be another memorable effort from Aprile. The team is 7-3 with wins against teams like Boston University, Kennesaw State, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

