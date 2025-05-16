Softball On SI

Lubbock Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates

Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Lubbock NCAA Softball Regional.

Maren Angus-Coombs

The Texas Tech softball team holds practice ahead of the Lubbock Regional, Thursday, May 15, 2025, at Rocky Johnson Field.
The No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders are hosting regionals for the first time in program history May 16-18 at Rocky Johnson Field in Lubbock.

Joining the Red Raiders are the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Washington Huskies and Brown Bears.

* Games times are Central Time and subject to change.

Friday

Game 1 – 4:30 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Brown (ESPN+)

Game 2 – 7 p.m. Mississippi State vs. Washington (ESPN2)

Saturday

Game 3 – 1 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4 – 3:30 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5 – 6 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday

Game 6 – 1 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 – 3:30 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

