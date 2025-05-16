Lubbock Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates
Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Lubbock NCAA Softball Regional.
The No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders are hosting regionals for the first time in program history May 16-18 at Rocky Johnson Field in Lubbock.
Joining the Red Raiders are the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Washington Huskies and Brown Bears.
* Games times are Central Time and subject to change.
Friday
Game 1 – 4:30 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Brown (ESPN+)
Game 2 – 7 p.m. Mississippi State vs. Washington (ESPN2)
Saturday
Game 3 – 1 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 4 – 3:30 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Game 5 – 6 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3
Sunday
Game 6 – 1 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5
Game 7 – 3:30 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)
