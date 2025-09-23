Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic Announces 2026 Softball Schedule
As the softball community patiently waits for the 2026 NCAA D1 season, there are finally some more dates to put on the calendar. One of college softball’s most popular tournaments announced its schedule for 2026.
The Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic will return to Cathedral City, California, at the Big League Dreams Complex, February 19-22.
In the tournament’s 22nd year, the event once again features some of the biggest teams in softball. 76 games will be played over four days and feature 29 elite programs.
Teams Attending
Auburn
Bethune Cookman
BYU
Cal Baptist
Cal – Berkeley
CSU Fullerton
CSU Northridge
Duke
Fresno State
Hawaii
Long Beach State
Loyola Marymount
Nebraska
Nevada Reno
Oklahoma
Oregon
Oregon State
Rutgers
San Diego State
Saint Marys
Seattle University
South Carolina
Texas A&M
Texas Tech
UCLA
UC Riverside
Utah
Washington
Team Japan
Schedule
As one of the most competitive tournaments played before conference play, several can’t-miss matchups may set the season’s tone early on. The field features five teams that made it to the Women's College World Series (WCWS) this past season, including Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Oregon, Texas, and UCLA.
The Sooners, Tigers, Aggies, Red Raiders, and Gamecocks all return after skipping 2025.
Texas Tech, the 2025 WCWS runner-ups, may see the easiest competition out of everyone, with matchups against Fresno State, Team Japan, Bethune-Cookman, Fullerton, San Diego State, and UC Riverside.
Must-See Matchups
- Oregon vs. Auburn, Thursday, February 20, 10 a.m. PT
- Oregon vs. Texas A&M, Thursday, February 19, 12:30 pm. PT
- Nebraska vs. South Carolina, Friday, February, 10 a.m. PT
- Oklahoma vs. Duke, Friday, February 20, 1 p.m. PT
- UCLA vs. South Carolina, Saturday, February 21, 5:30 p.m. PT
- UCLA vs. Texas A&M, Sunday, February 22, 11:30 a.m. PT
According to the Mary Nutter Classic website, tickets are set to go on sale at the end of October.
About Mary Nutter
The beloved tournament was named after Nutter, who won the first of three NAIA District 10 titles and three District 10 Coach of the Year honors at Pittsburgh State in 1981, 1982, and 1985.
She compiled a 204-125 record over eight years at Pittsburg State, served as an assistant coach for the 1983 Pan American Tri-Nationals team, and was a member of the 1984 U.S. Pan American selection committee. Nutter was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 1988.
As a player, Nutter was a two-time first-team All-American (1974-75) for the Lansing Laurels, an ASA Women’s Major fastpitch team member, and spent 1976 as a player for the Michigan Travelers of the Women’s Professional Softball League.
Nutter stamped her mark on the sport when she founded National Sports Clinics, an organization providing softball coaches at all levels access to the best tools to help them become better leaders.
Nutter unexpectedly passed away in July 2012, but her passion for education across the sport of softball still lives on strongly at every level of the game today.