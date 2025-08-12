Mercer Softball Makes Additions to Coaching Staff
It’s been over two months since Mercer University named Chris Kuhlmeyer the ninth head coach of the softball program, and now he’s ready to make additions to his coaching staff.
Veteran coach Morgan Edmondson and outfielder Taylor Bachmeyer will join the staff while Florida State standout Kalei Harding is snagging a full-time position after she served as a graduate manager for the Bears during the 2025 season.
Here’s a deep dive into what each of these coaches will bring to Georgia.
Morgan Edmondson
Edmondson spent the last three years as an assistant coach at Colgate University. Prior to Colgate, she spent a year as an assistant coach at Saint Anselm in 2021 and a volunteer assistant coach at Seton Hall University from 2013 to 2015.
At Seton Hall, she primarily worked with the team’s catchers, while assisting with the team’s offense.
Edmondson played collegiately at Le Moyne College starring as a slugger and catcher.
Collegiate Career Highlights
- Three-time Second Team All-Conference honoree
- Compiled 19 doubles as a senior in 2012, ranking in the top-10 on the league’s all-time single-season leaderboard.
- Led Le Moyne to an NE10 postseason title as a freshman.
- The all-time program record-holder at Le Moyne for runners caught stealing (25).
Taylor Bachmeyer
Bachmeyer spent the 2025 season as a graduate player at Abilene Christian University and will now step into her first full-time coaching role.
Prior to Abilene Christian, the pitcher took a redshirt season at Ole Miss before transferring to Sam Houston State for two years, and then finishing out her career with ACU.
Bachmeyer quickly became ACU's leadoff hitter and had the team's best statistics in six or seven offensive categories for most of the season. She finished as the team leader in batting average (.321), slugging percentage (.448), on-base percentage (.372), runs scored (21), hits (53), RBI (20), doubles (12), and total bases (74).
Kalei Harding
The four-year letter winner at Florida State continued her career with Athletes Unlimited after college in 2024 and starred in the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) for the Blaze in 2025.
During the 2024 AUX season, the slugger and outfielder hit .342 with 17 RBIs, including an AUX record nine RBIs in the final game of the season. In the AU Championship season, Harding had two home runs and seven RBI in 13 games.
Collegiate Career Highlights
- Started in 246 of 251 games.
- Compiled a .311 career batting average with 57 doubles, which is the second-highest total in program history.
- Third in FSU history with 46 career home runs and ranks fourth with 208 runs batted in.
- All-ACC Tournament Team 2022-2024