Miami Softball Announces Return of Former All-American Star
All-American Jenna Golembiewski made history as a RedHawk on the field. Now, she’s ready to make history from the dugout.
Miami Ohio head softball coach Mandy Gardner-Colegate announced that recent graduate, Golembiewski, will be returning to the program as an assistant coach.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jenna Golembiewski back to Miami,” Gardner-Colegate said in the press release. “As an All-American during her playing career here, Jenna set the standard for excellence on and off the field. Her knowledge, passion, and love for this program will make an immediate impact, and we can't wait to have her on staff as we continue building on the proud tradition of Miami Softball."
Golembiewski, the 2023 Mid-American Conference Player of the Year and a 2024 Second-Team All-American, had a standout career as a member of the RedHawks. She ranks second in program history with 66 career home runs, fourth in RBI (166) and fifth in runs scored (156). In 202 career games played she added a .322 batting average and a .763 slugging percentage.
"I am extremely grateful for this opportunity," Golembiewski said in the press release. "My experience at Miami University as a student athlete far exceeded my expectation. This university has given me so much and to have the opportunity to come back as a coach for the program that made me who I am was a no-brainer! I look forward to helping Coach Mandy continue the tradition and dominance of Miami Softball! Love and Honor."
Collegiate Highlights
- First-Team All-MAC (2023, 2024)
- 2024 All-American
- 2023 MAC Player of the Year
- Played in 202 games, recording a .322 batting average
- Ranks fifth in program history in runs scored (156)
- Is tied for second in Miami history with 66 home runs and ranks fourth in RBI (166)
Golembiewski, a two-time first-team All-MAC performer, helped lead the RedHawks to MAC Regular Season and MAC Tournament Championships in all four years with the team.
During her final season in 2025, she started all 62 games in the outfield and batted .400 in the MAC Tournament with a .800 slugging percentage. She led the team with 20 home runs and 49 RBIs while stealing 19 bases. The slugger tied her career-high in triples with two.
Under Garder-Colegate’s first year in 2025, the RedHawks compiled a 36-26 overall record and a 20-7 conference record. The team went on to play in the NCAA Tournament and picked up just one win over North Carolina. Now with Gardner-Colegate joining the squad, her recent experience on the diamond should bring extensive knowledge to the dugout.