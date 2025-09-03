Michigan Softball Adds NFCA All-American to Coaching Staff
Headed into her fourth season at the helm of Michigan softball, Bonnie Tholl announced the addition of NFCA All-American Carmyn Greenwood to her coaching staff.
Greenwood put up a standout collegiate career between Louisville (2020-22) and Auburn (2017-2019). She earned NFCA All-America third-team honors in her final season and was twice named to the All-Southeast Region first team and All-ACC first team and second team.
"We are thrilled to welcome Carmyn to Michigan, a coach whose energy is contagious and whose experience brings invaluable insight to our team," Tholl said in the press release. "Her passion for the game and commitment to player development will make a powerful impact both on and off of the field. Carmyn is ready and excited to help elevate Michigan softball."
Greenwood joins the Wolverines’ coaching staff after spending two years as an assistant coach with Western Kentucky, where her focus was on the Hilltoppers’ offense.
Under her direction, WKU led Conference USA in hitting and landed seven all-conference and four all-region honors while finishing runner-up in the conference tournament.
Greenwood has also led several softball camps at Louisville and Auburn and coached travel softball at the 14U and 18U levels.
"I'm very excited to be a part of this Michigan program -- one with so much great tradition and history -- and the culture we have here," Greenwood said in the press release. "I'm also excited to work with this coaching staff and want to thank Bonnie for the opportunity. Everyone has been welcoming, the girls are great, and I'm looking forward to continue building on the success from the last couple of seasons."
Collegiate Highlights
- NFCA All-America Third Team (2022)
- Two-time NFCA All-Southeast Region Selection First Team Selection (2021, 2022)
- Two-Time All-ACC Selection: First Team (2022); Second Team (2021)
- Holds Louisville’s program record with a .408 career batting average
- Ranks second in Louisville program history with a .657 slugging percentage and fourth with a .453 on-base percentage
During her All-American season as a senior, the left fielder led the Cardinals with a .400 batting average as the leadoff hitter and paced the ACC with seven triples. She also ranked among the league’s leaders with 70 hits, 54 runs, 52 RBIs, and a 1.279 OPS.
Additionally, she posted a career-high 14 home runs, two grand slams, and 18 doubles with 23 mult-hit and 14 multiple-RBI games in her final season.
Greenwood still holds Louisville’s program record with a .408 career batting average over the three seasons she spent with the Cardinals. She ranks second in program history with a .657 slugging percentage and fourth with a .453 on-base percentage.
After graduating, Greenwood joined the professional Florida Vibe under the Association of Fastpitch Professionals (AFP) league. She recently finished her fourth season this summer, batting over .450 across her pro career, and is one of the longest-tenured players in the Vibe’s history.
Michigan is hot off its second straight Big Ten Conference Tournament championship title, but suffered a pair of losses during the NCAA Austin Regional to end its season. With Greenwood joining the staff, she should make an impact on the offense that collectively held a .309 batting average in 2025.