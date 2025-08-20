Michigan Softball Icon Earns Spot in Hall of Fame
The winningest coach in NCAA softball history is getting the recognition she deserves.
The University of Michigan athletic department announced its 2025 Hall of Honor class on Wednesday, and legend Carol Hutchins topped the list among five former student-athletes, and former men's track and field coach, Jack Harvey.
Michigan Hall of Honor 2025 Class
- Carol Hutchins, softball coach (1985-2022)
- Jack Harvey, men’s track and field coach (1975-99)
- Brian Diemer, men's cross country and track and field athlete (1980-83)
- Kristi Gannon Fisher, field hockey player (2000-03)
- Jon Jansen, football player (1995-98)
- Lion Kim, golf standout (2008-11)
- Kevin Porter, ice hockey player (2005-08)
To be considered for the Hall of Honor, one must be an NCAA champion or member of a national championship team, an All-American, Olympic medalist, Olympic team member, professional league champion, or world championship team medalist/member, NCAA or conference player of the year, conference champion, record holder, or all-conference award winner.
Hutchin’s resume had no problem meeting the criteria.
Coaching Career Highlights
- Winningest coach in NCAA softball history compiling a 1,701-551-5 record.
- Led Michigan to 22 Big Ten Conference Championships and 10 conference crowns.
- Named the Big Ten Coach of the Year 18 times.
- Named the NFCA Regional Coach of the Year eight times.
- Selected twice as the NFCA National Coach of the Year.
- Appeared in 29 NCAA Tournaments with 12 appearances leading to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS).
- The 2005 team became the first program east of the Mississippi River to claim the NCAA national championship when it defeated UCLA in the championship series.
- The 2015 WCWS runner-ups boasted a 60-8 record, led the nation with 118 home runs, also set program records in runs scored (540) and RBI (504), and had a program-best five NFCA All-Americans.
- 69 total All-America citations fell under Hutchins' leadership.
Hutchins reclaimed the top spot as the NCAA's all-time winningest softball coach in February of 2022 to pass Arizona's Mike Candrea's record of 1,674 career wins. She previously held the top spot after surpassing former Fresno State coach Margie Wright's longtime record of 1,457 wins in 2016. Hutchins is also the winningest coach, male or female, in Michigan history.
After 38 seasons at the helm, Hutchins announced her retirement at the end of the 2022 season, but has stayed active, cheering on the Wolverines and the game of softball from the sidelines.
The Hall of Honor induction ceremony will be held on Friday, October 17, at the U-M Golf Course. The seven inductees will also be honored on Saturday, October 18, at Michigan's football game against Washington.