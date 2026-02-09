NCAA Softball Statistical Leaders After Week 1

Opening weekend of the 2026 NCAA season brought numerous upsets, broken records, inside-the-park home runs, perfect games and so much more.

Amidst all the excitement, although numbers aren't everything, they tend to speak for themselves. Take a look at the statistical leaders after Week 1, through games Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026:

Batting

Batting Average

1. Macyn Kirby, JR, Lipscomb, .818

2. Kinsley Peek, SO, Towson, .800

Ka'Liyah Gipson, JR, Jackson St., .800

Siera Hoekstra, SR, Rutgers, .800

Marissa Jackson, SO, Valparaiso, .800

Madison Knight, SR, Syracuse, .800

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, SO, Oklahoma, .800

Haley Saole, SO, UC Riverside, .800

9. Belle Hummel, SR, Ohio, .786

10. Dakota Daniel, SR, App State, .750

On-Base Percentage

1. Nelly McEnroe-Marians, SO, Oklahoma, .900

Haley Saole, SO, UC Riverside, .900

3. Sophia Jenkins, JR, Troy, .889

4. Siera Hoekstra, SR, Rutgers, .875

5. Marissa Jackson, SO, Valparaiso, .857

Madison Knight, SR, Syracuse, .857

7. Hayden Fox, SR, Tarleton St. .846

Alexis Houge, SR, DePaul, .846

Kinsley Peek, SO, Towson, .846

10. Ka'Liyah Gipson, JR, Jackson St., .833

Slugging Percentage

1. Madison Knight, SR, Syracuse, 2.400

2. Alexis DeBoer, SO, Washington, 1.875

3. Michele Tarpey, SR, North Carolina, 1.750

4. Taylor Cruse, JR, Ohio State, 1.667

Sophia Jenkins, JR, Troy, 1.667

6. Lily Holtje, SO, Florida Atlantic, 1.600

7. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 1.583

8. Maddie Hartley, SO, Houston, 1.556

9. Bella Dean, SR, North Dakota State, 1.533

(4 tied for 10th at 1.500)

Hits

1. Taylor Fitch, SR, Seattle U, 11

Belle Hummel, SR, Ohio, 11

Avari Morris, JR, Seattle U, 11

4. Persy Llamas, SO, Ole Miss, 10

Mikayla Wilson, FR, Tarleton St. 10

(11 tied for 6th with 9)

Home Runs

1. Avery Barton, SR, Mercer, 4

Jaeya Butler, JR, Oregon State, 4

Bella Dean, SR, North Dakota State, 4

Laney Jennings, FR, USC Upstate, 4

(12 tied for 5th with 3)

RBI

1. Ava Sin, SR, Seattle U, 13

2. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 12

3. Kaniya Bragg, SO, UCLA, 11

Tori Hatton, SR, Lindenwood, 11

Alexis Pupillo, SR, Alabama, 11

6. Chelsea Parker, SO, DePaul, 10

Cassie Reasner, JR, Ole Miss, 10

8. Reese Collier, SO, Gardner-Webb, 9

Bella Dean, SR, North Dakota State, 9

Marley Espiau, SO, UC San Diego, 9

(18 tied for 11th with 8)

Stolen Bases

1. Bronwyn Conry, FR, College of Charleston, 6

Alexis Houge, SR, DePaul, 6

Aly VanBrandt, JR, Indiana, 6

(5 tied for 4th with 5)

Runs

1. Belle Hummel, SR, Ohio, 10

2. Alexis Houge, SR, DePaul, 9

Rylee Slimp, SO, UCLA, 9

(7 tied for 4th with 8)

Pitching

ERA

1. Jocelyn McClary, FR, North Dakota State, .00

Karlyn Pickens, SR, Tennesse, .00

Hannah Messer, SO, DePaul, .00

Lindsey O'Dell, SR, LMU, .00

Lauryn Carranco, SR, Fresno State, .00

(80 others tied for 1st with .00)

Wins

1. Sadie Beck, SO, Tarleton St. 3

Makalya Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 3

Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 3

(59 tied for 4th with 2)

Strikeouts

1. Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 29

2. Kenzie Brown, SR, Arizona State, 26

3. Ana Serafinko, SR, St. John's, 24

4. Izzy Kemp, SR, Dayton, 23

5. Karlyn Pickens, SR, Tennessee, 22

6. Alexis Jensen, FR, Nebraska, 21

7. Bayle Hunnicutt, FR, Eastern Kentucky, 20

(4 tied for 8th with 19)

Innings Pitched

1. Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 24.0

2. Justice Alcaraz, JR, Pacific, 17.0

Gracie Goewey, JR, Siena, 17.0

4. Trisha McCleskey, JR, Cal State Fullerton, 16.1

5. Tatyana Vega, FR, UTEP, 16.0

6. Ana Serafinko, SR, St. John's, 15.2

Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 15.2

(3 tied for 8th at 15.0)

Shutouts

1. Crimson Bryant, SO, Stephen F. Austin St., 2

Lauryn Carranco, SR, Fresno St., 2

Erica Houge, SO, Western Kentucky, 2

Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 2

(79 tied for 5th at 1)

Fielding

Assists

1. Amari Brown, SR, Florida A&M, 15

Alex Cooper, JR, Indiana, 15

Bailey Lindemuth, SO, Georgia, 15

Tali Turner, JR, Youngstown St., 15

Abby Ulsas, JR, Saint Louis, 15

(9 tied at 6th with 14)

Caught Stealing By

1. Anneca Anderson, JR, North Texas, 3

Macie Bergmann, SO, Drexel, 3

Alona Boydston, SO, Butler, 3

Jaelyn Castillo, SO, Utah State, 3

Kendall Cochran, FR, Utah State, 3

Rylyn Dyer, SR, Butler, 3

Kelsey Kovar, SR, Louisiana Monroe, 3

Elizabeth Moffitt, JR, North Texas, 3

Brooklyn Ricii, SO, Utah Valley, 3

Kieli Ryan, SR, Butler, 3

Zoey Stewart, SR, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 3

Madelyn Wilson, SR, DePaul, 3

(27 tied for 6th at 2)

For the full list of NCAA stat leaders and categories, click here.

