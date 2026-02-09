Upsets Erupt Across Opening Weekend of College Softball

The 2026 season delivered a whirlwind of emotion in its opening weekend.

The buildup to February proved justified as established institutions revealed early cracks and emerging programs rose to the occasion.

Thursday's three upsets were just the beginning of a slew of unexpected outcomes on both sides of the scoreboard.

Here are all the results that have turned heads over the last few days:

Friday, Feb. 6

Boston University 2, No. 20 Duke 1 (Black and Gold Classic)

No. 9 Clemson 6, No. 5 Oregon 5 (NFCA Leadoff Classic)

No. 17 Arizona 11, No. 3 Oklahoma 6 (Candrea Classic)

No. 17 Arizona stunned No. 3 Oklahoma, 11-6, handing the Sooners their first loss of the Candrea Classic and the season, marking OU's earliest defeat since 2017 when they lost to second-ranked Auburn, 3-2, on Opening Day.

Oklahoma jumped out to an early 3-0 advantage, and led by as much as two runs, before a gritty Arizona squad put up a crooked number two in the fifth inning, followed by another six in the sixth.

The Wildcat offense was commanded by seniors Tayler Biehl and Grace Jenkins who combined for eight, an even four a piece, of Arizona's 10 RBI. Jenkins delivered four solid at-bats as the cleanup hitter, including a two-run home run, a bases loaded walk and a hard ground out that scored a run. Biehl's grand slam put an exclamation point on the Wildcat run production, while senior Jalen Adams performed six impressive innings of relief to earn the win in the circle.

Saturday, Feb. 7

No. 23 Virginia 4, No. 7 Arkansas 2 (Kickin' Chicken Classic)

Auburn 10, No. 9 Clemson 5 (NFCA Leadoff Classic)

No. 11 Nebraska 8, No. 2 Texas 5 (UTSA Invitational)

No. 24 Virginia Tech 8, No. 16 South Carolina 5 (Gamecock Invitational)

No. 11 Nebraska toppled the defending national champions and top-ranked Texas Longhorns, 8-5, after falling 10-15 the night before. It was the first time the Cornhuskers ousted a No. 1 seed, having completed the feat in 2016 over Michigan.

Nebraska led early and often, scoring four runs right off the bat in the top of the first and again in the third. A solo shot from Jordy Frahm started the home run party for the Cornhuskers, followed by a pair of three-run bombs by Ava Kuszak and Emmerson Cope, enough run support for NU to stifle the Longhorns.

Frahm entered the circle in relief for freshman Alexis Jensen. NU's senior superstar hurdled four innings of shutout ball, scattered three hits, and tallied five strikeouts.

BIG win for the Cornhuskers 😮‍💨🌽



Nebraska takes down the defending national champs Texas 😤 pic.twitter.com/eMFKM9yUCc — espnW (@espnW) February 8, 2026

Sunday, Feb. 8

Southeastern Louisiana 4, No. 5 Oregon 2 (NFCA Leadoff Classic)

Michigan State 5, No. 9 Clemson 2 (NFCA Leadoff Classic)

No. 22 Washington 3, No. 11 Nebraska (UTSA Invitational)

Belmont 2, No. 15 Georgia 1 (Red & Black Showcase)

The Belmont Bruins beat the No. 15 Georgia Bulldogs, 2-1, to close out the Red & Black Showcase. It was Belmont's first-ever triumph over an SEC contender and first win against a top-25 ranked program.

What turned out to be a low scoring game, saw most of the offensive action in the first two innings. Belmont's sophomore Rylee Spindler capitalized on a Bulldog error, then went yard on two pitches to put her team up early, 2-0. Georgia scored one in the bottom of the second, but zeros flooded the scoreboard for the remainder.

After tossing her second career perfect game against Missouri State on Friday, Belmont's Maya Johnson proved her stuff is no joke. She went the distance yet again, giving up just one run on eight hits, and fanned 12 to improve to 2-0 on the year. In 31 batters faced, she issued just a single base on balls.

