NCAA Softball Statistical Leaders After Week 13
Here are the statistical leaders through the end of the 2026 regular season and May 4:
Batting
Batting Average
1. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, .556
2. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, .551
3. Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, .547
4. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, .513
5. Rachel Carey, SO, Binghamton, .478
6. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, .477
7. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, .476
8. Lauren Holt, SR, Cornell, .474
9. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, .470
10. Aminah Vega, SR, Duke, .469
On-Base Percentage
1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, .646
2. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, .612
3. Mya Perez, JR, Texas A&M, .611
4. Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, .608
5. Victoria Altamirano, SR, Incarnate Word, .604
6. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, .584
7. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, .579
8. Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, .576
9. Sydney Stewart, SR, Arizona, .573
10. Ausha Moore, SO, Wichita State, .572
Slugging Percentage
1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 1.326
2. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 1.241
3. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, 1.125
4. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 1.121
5. Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 1.070
6. Courtney Poulich, SR, Robert Morris, 1.069
7. Sydney Stewart, SR, Arizona, 1.034
8. Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, 1.031
9. Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, 1.030
10. Victoria Altamirano, SR, Incarnate Word, 1.021
Hits
1. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, 99
2. Madison Clark, JR, Nevada, 90
3. Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, 87
4. Chelsea Mack, SR, Louisville, 83
Ellie Vance, SR, Stephen F. Austin, 83
6. Kelly Fricker, SO, Lehigh, 82
Belle Hummel, SR, Ohio, 82
Shelby Morris, SO, Southeastern Louisiana, 82
Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 82
10. Madison Pickens, SO, Louisville, 81
Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 81
Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 81
Home Runs
1. Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 36
2. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 35
3. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 33
4. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 26
5. Hannah Di Genova, SR, Nevada, 24
Kylie Doherty, JR, Boston U, 24
Courtney Poulich, SR, Robert Morris, 24
Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, 24
Abbie Wilhelm, SO, Ohio State, 24
10. Victoria Altamirano, SR, Incarnate Word, 22
Jaeya Butler, JR, Oregon State, 22
Nicole Edmiaston, JR, Stetson, 22
Gabbie Garcia, SO, Oklahoma, 22
RBI
1. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 106
2. Kylie Doherty, JR, Boston U, 83
3. Courtney Poulich, SR, Robert Morris, 82
4. Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 79
5. Hannah Di Genova, SR, Nevada, 78
6. Lauren Putz, SO, Michigan, 77
7. Sydney Stewart, SR, Arizona, 76
8. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 75
9. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 74
10. Tyrina Jones, SR, Duke, 73
Stolen Bases
1. Avery Dinges, JR, Mount St. Mary's, 46
2. Chelsea Mack, SR, Louisville, 42
3. Kirnan Bailey, JR, Dayton, 40
4. Bronwyn Conroy, FR, College of Charleston, 38
5. Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 34
Ka'Liyah Gipson, JR, Jackson St., 34
Hallie Langford, SR, North Florida, 34
Sydney McCray, SR, Grand Canyon, 34
Neleh Nogay, SR, Fordham, 34
10. Matti Severns, JR, California Baptist, 32
Runs
1. Rylee Slimp, SO, UCLA, 85
2. Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 79
Aminah Vega, SR, Duke, 79
4. Mia Williams, JR, Texas Tech, 77
5. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 75
6. Courtney Poulich, SR, Robert Morris, 73
7. Belle Hummel, SR, Ohio, 72
8. Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 71
9. Victoria Altamirano, SR, Incarnate Word, 70
Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 70
Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 70
Pitching
ERA
1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, .72
2. Sage Mardjetko, JR, Tennessee, .99
3. Cera Blanchard, SR, Southeastern Louisiana, 1.08
4. Erin Nuwer, SO, Tennessee, 1.09
5. Jordyn Frahm, SR, Nebraska, 1.26
6. NiJaree Canady, SR, Texas Tech, 1.30
7. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, 1.39
8. Karlyn Pickens, SR, Tennessee, 1.44
9. Jocelyn Briski, JR, Alabama, 1.46
10. Olivia Miller, JR, Florida, 1.54
Wins
1. Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 30
2. Taylor Tinsley, SR, UCLA, 26
Ruby Meylan, SR, Oklahoma State, 26
Keagan Rothrock, JR, Florida, 26
5. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 25
Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 25
7. Lyndsey Grein, SR, Oregon, 23
8. Morgan Reimer, SO, Washington, 22
9. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, 21
(6 more tied for 9th with 21)
Innings Pitched
1. Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 222.0
2. Courtney Kols, FR, Drexel, 219.0
3. Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 218.2
4. Ruby Meylan, SR, Oklahoma State, 213.2
5. Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern St., 210.0
6. Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia St., 195.2
7. Ana Serafinko, SR, St. John's (NY), 195.1
8. Jasmine Whorley, SO, Illinois Chicago, 190.2
9. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 184.0
10. Ryley Harrison, JR, South Alabama, 181.0
Shutouts
1. Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 13
2. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 12
3. Brooklyn, JR, UNC Greensboro, 9
4. Peja Goold, SR, Mississippi St., 8
5. Miranda De Nava, SO, California Baptist, 7
Jordyn Frahm, SR, Nebraska, 7
Gracie Goewey, JR, Siena, 7
Marina Mason, FR, Northwestern, 7
Ruby Meylan, SR, Oklahoma State, 7
10. Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern St., 6
Fielding
Assists
1. Avery Weisbrook, JR, Long Beach St., 152
2. Irianis Garcia, SO, Stetson, 150
3. Kathy Garcia-Soto, SR, South Florida, 148
4. Danitza Hernandez, SR, Miami (OH), 147
5. Abigail Ahern, SO, St. Bonaventure, 141
Delanie Thames, JR, Georgia Southern, 141
7. Deana Cunningham, SR, Memphis, 140
8. Lyla Gonzalez, FR, UNLV, 138
Brie Normandin, JR, Coastal Carolina, 138
10. Lili Gonzalez, SO, Drake, 136
Sara Pina, SO, Iona, 136
Paige Simpson, SR, Marshall, 136
Caught Stealing By
1. Isabella Smithson, SO, Buffalo, 22
2. Maggie Klug, SR, Lafayette, 19
3. Jessica Brill, SR, Stonehill, 18
4. Gracie Alejo, SO, East Texas A&M, 17
Sietske Drijvers, SR, Florida Gulf Coast, 17
6. Brooke Bennett, SO, Longwood, 16
Macie Bergmann, SO, Drexel, 16
8. Beth Damon, SO, Central Florida, 15
Dee Ma'ae, SO, UC Santa Barbara, 15
Zoey Stewart, SR, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 15
Makenzie Wright, JR, Lamar University, 15
For the full list of NCAA stat leaders and categories, click here.
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Maddy Lewis was a four-year starting infielder for UC San Diego Softball (2015–19), helping lead the Tritons to two conference championships, a West Region title, and a trip to the Division II National Championship in her senior season. She graduated from UC San Diego with a degree in Communication, where she also wrote for the student newspaper, The Guardian. After college, Maddy spent two years as a Sports Information Director, working closely with the softball, basketball and running programs, deepening her appreciation for the stories behind the stats. She has continued her playing career on the international stage as a member and captain of the Israeli Women’s National Softball Team for the past four years, facing top talent at European Championships, Canada Cups, and the Maccabi Games. Beyond competing, Maddy remains deeply committed to growing the game. She co-hosts the Jewish Softball: More Than A Game podcast, offers private instruction in the Bay Area and has coached teams at the Triple Crown Sports International Challenge and the JCC Maccabi Games. With a passion for storytelling and softball, she is dedicated to giving back to the sport that has shaped her both on and off the field and making an impact on the next generation in any way she can.Follow maddoglew