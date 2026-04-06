Dual-Sport Star Megan Grant Sets UCLA Softball Record, Wins Women’s Basketball National Championship

It has been a wild 24 hours for Megan Grant.

On Saturday night, the senior utility player helped the UCLA softball team to a 7-2 victory over Indiana with two home runs in the contest.

The first home run tied a program record of 108 home runs in a single season as a team. The second one marked home run No. 109.

On Sunday, Grant became a national champion and hours after the Bruins cut down the nets, Grant surprised her basketball teammates to celebrate.

GUESS WHO JUST ARRIVED IN PHOENIX. 🏆👩‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/bdGCthkLqc — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) April 6, 2026

Grant joined the women's basketball team back in July 2025, fulfilling a childhood dream. She spent the rest of 2025 with women's basketball, contributing with six points and a steal in 33 minutes of playing time across 14 games.

Once the calendar rolled into 2026, her schedule changed. She stopped traveling with basketball to focus on softball but she still played a huge role in the championship run.

Before tip-off on Sunday, Grant recorded a social media video cheering on the basketball team.

As much as Grant would have loved to be in Phoenix, her top priority is softball. Head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez reiterated that to Felicia Keller of The Daily Bruin.

“Of course, she would love to be with that basketball team. Who wouldn’t want to be on a ride to the Final Four, now the championship game?” Inouye-Perez said. “But she’s so committed to this team and this program in her senior year and these seniors that this is her priority, and for her future, it’s a big one.”

“From the very start, we said that softball is her priority,” Inouye-Perez added. “This is a draft year for her. She has big plans to continue to play, so we knew that she wasn’t going to miss any softball for that.”

Grant definitely hasn't missed much this softball season, which includes at the plate, where she is on a blistering pace. Through 38 games, she is batting .495, slugging 1.374, and has an on-base percentage of .669. She has 45 hits, which include five doubles and 25 home runs, to go along with her 44 walks, 56 runs batted in, and 55 runs scored.

Regardless of how the softball season finishes for Grant and the softball Bruins, nobody can take away the fact that she was part of a national championship. If it wasn't for her bringing joy to the court, who knows what would have happened?

“Megan Grant always says, ‘Choose joy,’” women's basketball coach Cori Close added. “Joy is not just happiness. Joy is a choice. Joy is a character trait. Joy is a cultural commitment we’ve made as a program to celebrate each other. And that’s what’s been really cool, is they have chosen joy over and over again, and I’m really proud.”

The Bruins chose joy on Sunday and are dancing all the way back to Westwood.