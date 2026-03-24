NCAA Softball Statistical Leaders After Week 7

Here are the statistical leaders through games March 22, 2026.

Batting

Batting Average

1. Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, .642

2. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, .613

3. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, .584

4. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, .568

5. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, .552

6. Morgan Smith, FR, Prairie View, .540

7. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, .531

8. Makena Alexander, JR, Butler, .523

9. Kai Minor, FR, Oklahoma, .517

10. Nicole Edmiaston, JR, Stetson, .516

On-Base Percentage

1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, .725

2. Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, .695

3. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, .639

4. Kasidi Pickering, JR, Oklahoma, .630

5. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, .627

6. Mya Perez, JR, Texas A&M, .626

7. Makena Alexander, JR, Butler, .616

8. Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, .614

9. Morgan Smith, FR, Prairie View, .609

10. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, .607

Slugging Percentage

1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 1.627

2. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 1.278

3. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 1.259

4. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, 1.194

5. Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 1.175

6. Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, 1.147

7. Courtney Poulich, SR, Robert Morris, 1.125

8. Makena Alexander, JR, Butler, 1.077

9. Ella Parker, JR, Oklahoma, 1.059

10. Kasidi Pickering, JR, Oklahoma, 1.057

Hits

1. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, 59

2. Madison Clark, JR, Nevada, 57

3. Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 56

4. Hannah Christian, SO, Souther Mississippi, 53

Reese Collier, SO, Gardner-Webb, 53

6. Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 52

Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, 52

8. D'Auna Jennings, SR, Duke, 51

Chelsea Mack, SR, Louisville, 51

Kally Meredith, JR, Florida International, 51

Home Runs

1. Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 24

2. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 23

3. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 19

4. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 17

5. Jocelyn Erickson, SR, Florida, 16

Makayla McClain, SR, App State, 16

7. Jaeya Butler, JR, Oregon State, 15

Gabbie Garcia, SO, Oklahoma, 15

Brie Howard, JR, Austin Peay, 15

Ella Parker, JR, Oklahoma, 15

Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, 15

RBI

1. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 62

2. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 55

3. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 52

Kenall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 52

5. Jocelyn Erickson, SR, Florida, 50

6. Sydney Stewart, SR, Arizona, 49

7. Nicole Edmiaston, JR, Stetson, 48

Gabbie Gracia, SO, Oklahoma, 48

Brie Howard, JR, Austin Peay, 48

10. Reese Collier, SO, Gardner-Webb, 47

Ella Parker, JR, Oklahoma, 47

Stolen Bases

1. Chelsea Mack, SR, Louisville, 27

2. Bronwyn Conroy, FR, College of Charleston, 26

Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 26

4. Matti Severns, JR, California Baptist, 24

5. Hallie Langford, SR, North Florida, 23

6. Alyssa Dethlefson, SO, UC Davis, 22

7. Leah Clark, JR, Florida International, 21

Avery Dinges, JR, Mount St. Mary's, 21

Morgan Goodrich, SR, Indiana State, 21

Aaralyn Nogay, JR, Kent State, 21

Claire Sisco, SR, Nicholls, 21

Runs

1. Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 51

2. Kasidi Pickering, JR, Oklahoma, 50

3. Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 49

4. Rylee Slimp, SO, UCLA, 48

5. Kayden Henry, JR, Texas, 47

6. Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 46

Makayla McClain, SR, App State, 46

Aminah Vega, SR, Duke, 46

9. Kali Austerman, FR, Alabama A&M, 45

Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 45

Pitching

ERA

1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, .57

2. Leila Ammon, SO, Mississippi State, .82

3. Sage Mardjetko, JR, Tennessee, .88

4. Erin Nuwer, SO, Tennessee, .90

5. Haley Crawford, JR, Southeastern Louisiana, 1.18

6. Brooke Mannon, JR, Indiana, 1.20

7. Karlyn Pickens, SR, Tennessee, 1.24

8. Danyelle Leone, SR, Sacramento State, 1.27

Cera Blanchard, SR, Southeastern Louisiana, 1.27

10. Hayley Wieczerzk, SO, UAlbany, 1.29

Wins

1. Morgan Reimer, SO, Washington, 17

Keagan Rothrock, JR, Florida, 17

3. Taylor Tinsley, SR, UCLA, 15

Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 15

5. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 14

Audrey Lowry, SO, Oklahoma, 14

Lyndsey Grein, SR, Oregon, 13

Sierra Maness, JR, Clemson, 13

Jalen Adams, SR, Arizona, 13

Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 13

Strikeouts

1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 203

2. Ana Serafinko, SR, St. John's (NY), 164

3. Alyssa Faircloth, JR, Mississippi State, 152

4. Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 142

5. Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 126

6. Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 121

7. Maggie Chapin, SR, Longwood, 120

Ruby Meyland, SR, Oklahoma State, 120

9. Izzy Kemp, SR, Dayton, 119

10. Faith Aragon, JR, New Mexico State, 116

Innings Pitched

1. Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 122.0

2. Kasey Richard, SR, Boston U, 121.0

3. Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 117.2

4. Ruby Meylan, SR, Oklahoma State, 116.2

5. Ana Serafinko, SR, St. John's (NY), 115.2

6. Maggie Chapin, SR, Longwood, 112.0

7. Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern State, 109.1

Courtney Kols, FR, Drexel, 109.1

9. Trisha McCleskey, JR, Cal State Fullerton, 107.0

10. Jasmine Whorley, Illinois Chicago, 106.2

Shutouts

1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 8

Kasey Ricard, SR, Bostin U, 8

3. Brooklyn Shroyer, JR, UNC Greensboro, 7

4. Cameron Ponich, JR, North Florida, 6

5. NiJaree Canady, SR, Texas Tech, 5

Peja Goold, SR, Mississippi State, 5

7. Kenna Bommarito, SO, Oakland, 4

Crimson Bryant, SO, Stephen F. Austin, 4

Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern State, 4

Lauryn Carranco, SR, Fresno State, 4

Maddie Drerup, SR, USC Upstate, 4

(9 more tied for 7th with 4)

Fielding

Assists

1. Avery Weisbrook, JR, Long Beach State, 102

2. Irianis Garcia, SO, Stetson, 98

3. Brie Normandin, JR, Coastal Carolina, 96

4. Cameron Kaufman, JR, Bowling Green, 94

5. Paige Simpson, SR, Marshall, 87

6. Aubrey Evans, SR, Central Florida, 86

7. Nealy McManus, JR, Southern Mississippi, 84

8. Peyton Bryden, JR, Winthrop, 83

9. Caitlyn Colley, SO, Gardner-Webb, 82

Lyla Gonzalez, FR, UNLV, 82

Riley Janda, SO, Louisville, 82

Madi Mendoza, JR, Sacramento State, 82

Katie Murphy, SO, Western Kentucky, 82



Caught Stealing By

1. Maggie Klug, SR, Lafayette, 13

2. Gracie Alejo, SO, East Texas A&M, 12

Macie Bermann, SO, Drexel, 12

Maya Venegas, SO, Cal Poly, 12

5. Sierra Persinger, SO, UNCW, 11

6. Beth Damon, SO, Central Florida, 10

Madison Ford, JR, Campbell, 10

Abbie Gregus, SR, Loyola Chicago, 10

Isabella Perez, SR, Florida International, 10

Tyra Robinson, SO, N.C. A&T, 10

(3 more tied for 6th with 10)

For the full list of NCAA stat leaders and categories, click here.

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