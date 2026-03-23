Texas Climbs to No. 1 in Softball America Rankings After Tennessee Falls to Florida

A new No.1 has entered the conversation.

The defending national champions, the Texas Longhorns, return to the top spot while in the midst of a program-best 26-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the previous No.1 Tennessee Lady Vols dropped three spots after losing their weekend series to the Florida Gators in Gainesville.

Stanford renters the Top 25 and Baylor dropped out.

Check out the Top 10 and visit Softball America for the full Top 25 rankings.

Softball America Top 10 Rankings

Texas (Previous Rank: 2) Texas Tech (Previous Rank: 3) Florida (Previous Rank: 7) Tennessee (Previous Rank: 1) Oklahoma (Previous Rank: 5) Alabama (Previous Rank: 4) UCLA (Previous Rank: 6) Nebraska (Previous Rank: 8) Arkansas (Previous Rank: 9) Florida State (Previous Rank: 10)

Texas Longhorns

In a bye week from SEC play, the No. 1 Longhorns blanked Baylor 11-0 in five innings on Saturday, extending their program-record win streak to 26 games, which is currently the longest in the nation.

Ace Teagan Kavan threw her third complete game shutout of the season, striking out 10 batters and holding the Bears to just two hits.

Offensively, the Longhorns combined for 11 runs on nine hits, while drawing four walks. Out of nine hits, five were extra bases. Kaydee Bennett was the highlight of the outing, hitting a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the top of the fifth.

The Longhorns will face Texas State on Wednesday, before continuing a three-game SEC series against Texas A&M, which begins Friday.

Florida Gators

Though dropping the opening to Tennessee, the Gators ran past the Lady Vols on Saturday and Sunday to win the highly anticipated SEC matchup. The series marked Florida’s first regular-series win over Tennessee since 2017.

Tennessee hit a two-run homer to make it a one-run game in the sixth on Sunday, but ace Keagan Rothrock was able to shut down the offense, stranding the potential game-tying run on third to end the game.

Rothrock earned the complete-game victory, allowing just two runs and five hits with four strikeouts and a walk. She is now 6-1 in SEC play

As for offense, Taylor Shumaker extended her hitting streak to 15 games, recording two multi-hit games over the weekend. She hit a team-best .500 with two RBIs, two runs, a walk, and a home run.

GATORS TAKE DOWN NO. 1 💪



No. 8 @GatorsSB defeats No. 1 Tennessee in game three, 3-2, to complete the series upset!#NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/WgsTgN1IGS — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 22, 2026

Florida State Seminoles

While staying put in the No. 10 spot, one Seminole had a historic weekend.

Isa Torres wrote her name in the NCAA record books on Friday night when FSU took down Cal 12-2 in five innings. She finished the night 3-for-3 to become the first player in NCAA history to record 14 hits in 14 straight at-bats. The slugger went on to extend this to 16, but the streak ended on Saturday.