Nebraska Softball Extends Head Coach Rhonda Revelle’s Contract Through 2030
The Nebraska Cornhuskers announced in a press release on Wednesday afternoon that they are extending four of their head coaches' contracts, including softball’s leader, Rhonda Revelle.
As a three-year letterwinner herself with the Nebraska softball team, the alum is the winningest coach in any sport at the university, with 1,170 victories. Entering her 34th year as head coach, she has been a part of 37 of Nebraska’s 50 seasons of softball, leading them to three Women’s College World Series (WCWS) appearances.
Coming off a Super Regional appearance in 2025, she enters the 2026 season owning the third-most wins of any active Division I head coach.
“We are proud at Nebraska that we just finished our most successful all-sports athletic season in 15 years,” Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said in the press release. “That is not possible without great leadership. We are blessed with outstanding head coaches who not only win at a high level but who also value the experience their student-athletes have during their time at Nebraska. When you have coaches with that type of character, you keep them, and we are proud that Rhonda, Justin, Paul and Chuck will all be Huskers well into the future.”
Though the 2025 season ended in heartbreak against Tennessee, there is so much potential for Revelle in the coming years to grab a WCWS win. The Huskers improved to a 69-58 record in the NCAA Tournament and a 3-5 record in Super Regionals, notching their eighth top-10 finish in program history.
This contract extension comes for the men’s gymnastics, bowling and track and field head coaches as well, after Nebraska placed 21st in the 2024-25 Division I Learfield Director’s Cup standings, marking its best finish since a 17-place showing in 2010.
Revelle’s contract will run until the end of the 2030 collegiate season on June 30.