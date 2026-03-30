Nebraska Surges, Tennessee Drops Out of Top 10 in Softball America's Top 25 Shakeup

With several winning streaks coming to an end and upsets happening around the country, a major shakeup has taken place within Softball America’s Top 25 Rankings.

Texas stays at No.1, but the Tennessee Lady Vols completely drop out of the top 10 after losing a series at home to unranked Ole Miss. Nebraska and Arkansas make large jumps due to series wins over UCLA and Florida.

Arizona State re-enters after a sweep of North Carolina, while Stanford drops out after not being able to fend off the Duke Blue Devils.

Check out the Top 10 and visit Softball America for the full Top 25 rankings.

Texas stays No. 1 in Softball America Top 25 despite ending their win streak 👑



Nebraska and Arkansas climb after statement series wins. Arizona State re-enters after a perfect road trip.



Find the entire Top 25 presented by @Go_Rout here: https://t.co/Fqw8GSsUfM pic.twitter.com/vtCdNBucvb — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) March 30, 2026

Softball America Top 10 Rankings

Texas (Previous Rank: 1) Texas Tech (Previous Rank: 2) Oklahoma (Previous Rank: 5) Alabama (Previous Rank: 6) Nebraska (Previous Rank: 8) Arkansas (Previous Rank: 9) Florida (Previous Rank: 3) Florida State (Previous Rank: 10) UCLA (Previous Rank: 7) Georgia (Previous Rank: 11)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Cornhuskers hit four homers, including three in the second inning, to take the series against the UCLA Bruins on Sunday.

The star of the show was freshman Alexis Jensen, who ripped a two-run blast to right field, which may still be landing. She then threw six innings with four runs and six hits, along with five strikeouts, to claim the win in the circle.

HANNAH CAMENZIND 3-RUN HOME RUN TO EXTEND THE LEAD ‼️#NCAASoftball x 🎥 B1G+ / @HuskerSoftball



pic.twitter.com/2EMttQn5yv — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 29, 2026

Hannah Camenzind recorded three RBIs and two hits with a three-run homer, while Jordy Frahm was 2-for-4 with a homer, and Lauren Camenzind went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Arkansas Razorbacks

A walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh from Dakota Kennedy lifted the Razorbacks to a series win over the Florida Gators on Sunday.

Only needed to see the first one pic.twitter.com/SdaCQdZ1zw — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) March 29, 2026

In the circle, Saylor Timmerman earned her seventh victory of the season after retiring nine out of her last 10 batters faced while striking out five and allowing just one run across six innings.

Florida’s Keagan Rothrock was charged with the loss and fell to a 17-4 record after allowing six runs on five hits with five walks.

Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs enter the Top 10 after sweeping Kentucky, and improve to a 27-8 overall record and a 6-3 SEC record.

Series Sweep 🧹🧹🧹



No. 11 Georgia blanks Kentucky, 5-0, in the Sunday finale in Lexington for the first road series sweep since 2024 against Ole Miss! The Dawgs are back next Thursday at Texas A&M at 7:00 p.m. ET on the SEC Network+.#Team30 | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/JufT83qLn7 — Georgia Softball (@UGASoftball) March 29, 2026

Randi Roelling made her second start of the weekend on Sunday, going 4.2 innings with three hits, no earned runs, and two strikeouts to grab her 11th victory of the year.

Transfers Keirstin Roose went 2-4 with an RBI double, while sophomore Bailey Lindenmuth launched her second homer of the season.