Nevada, USF, ECU Rise in Softball America’s Mid-Major Rankings

Softball America has released the fourth round of Mid-Major Power Rankings, which sees three new teams join the Top 10, while FAU drops out after settling in the No.4 spot last week.

Grand Canyon, Belmont, Texas State, and Omaha remain in the Top 5, while Cal State Fullerton returns.

Softball America Top 10 Mid-Major Rankings

Grand Canyon (Previous Rank: 1) Belmont (Previous Rank: 2) Texas State (Previous Rank: 3) Omaha (Previous Rank: 5) Cal State Fullerton (Previous Rank: 6) Southeastern Louisiana (Previous Rank: 7) Miami (Previous Rank: 8) Nevada (Previous Rank: 11) USF (Previous Rank: 14) ECU (Previous Rank: 23)

Grand Canyon Antelopes

With Tennessee and Alabama grabbing losses this weekend, the 30-0 Antelopes remain the last undefeated team in Division I softball. The bats exploded on Sunday to put up eight runs on 11 hits against New Mexico. The 8-0, five-inning game swept GCU’s first Mountain West series.

Jada Cooper finished the weekend with a .444 batting average, a .500 on-base percentage, a home run, and five RBIs. She is hitting .372 and leads the team in home runs (seven), on-base percentage (.510), and RBIs (29).

The Lopes will now host Oklahoma State on Tuesday, their toughest competition so far this season.

East Carolina Pirates

Though experiencing large losses to Alabama, Georgia Tech, and Notre Dame, the Pirates collected wins against Duke and James Madison before coming out strong in conference play.

They took two out of three games against Wichita State and knocked off FAU on the road.

Julia Apostolakos was the star in the circle against the Owls on Saturday, tossing four strikeouts in seven innings.

E2 | Pirates strike first, adding three! FAU responds with one.☠️



ECU - 3

FAU - 1#GoPirates | #WeBelieve pic.twitter.com/ytdSsi3vT8 — East Carolina Softball (@ecu__softball) March 14, 2026

Nevada Wolf Pack

With a 9-4 win over Boise State on Sunday, the Wolf Pack secured its first series win of Mountain West play. Hannah Di Genova owned the offense, delivering a two-run home run to put Nevada ahead, while Tess Bumiller threw 3.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts to earn the win.

USF Bulls

With a sweep of Charlotte, the Bulls are on a seven-game winning streak. With a 6-0 record in the American Conference, it marks just the second time South Florida has been undefeated to start conference play since 2012.

Alex Wilkes and Olivia Elliot were perfect at the plate all weekend, both extending their hit streaks to six games. Wilkes finished Sunday 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, recording her 11th multi-hit game of the season. Elliott went 2-for-2 at the plate, scoring three times and driving in two RBIs.

We love sweeps 🧹🧹🧹 pic.twitter.com/rQLZ37jkTQ — USF Softball (@USFSoftball) March 15, 2026

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