New Era for Saint Francis Softball Begins With Head Coaching Change

Nicole Reitz

SFU has announced the hiring of a new head coach.
A new era for Saint Francis University has begun.

SFU athletics announced via press release on Monday that Bill Vasko has been hired as the head coach of the softball team. He becomes the 14th head coach in program history, taking over a program that is transitioning from NCAA Division I to Division III in the 2026 academic year. 

Vasko joins the Red Flash with 31 years of coaching experience, including football and baseball.  He spent the last seven seasons as head coach at Frostburg State and holds the title of the second-winningest head coach in school history. From 2021-24, the Bobcats won 114 games for the best four-year stretch in program history. He led the Bobcats to tie for first in the Mountain East Conference North Division in 2022 and second in the regular season in 2021 and 2024. 

A man talks to two women on the softball field.
Bill Vasko spent the last seven years as head coach at Frostburg State. / Frostburg Athletics

"I'm incredibly honored to be named the softball head coach at Saint Francis," Vasko said in the press release. "This program has a strong tradition of excellence, and I'm excited to build on that legacy while helping our student-athletes grow both on and off the field. Saint Francis is a special place, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead this program into its next chapter. Our focus will be on developing leaders, continuing the championship culture, and competing with pride every time we take the field."

Prior to joining Frostburg, he spent four seasons as an assistant coach at UMass Lowell, where he helped the River Hawks to a 21-game winning record season. 

In addition to coaching, Vasko is the owner and director of Maxx Fastpitch, a camp that specializes in providing the best instruction and opportunities for college-bound softball players.

Women smile with a trophy on the softball field.
The Red Flash are coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament apperances and Northeast Conference championships. / SFU Athletics

Vasko takes over for former SFU head coach Beth Krysiak, who departed for a head coaching position at Boston College. The Red Flash are coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and Northeast Conference championships. 

Nicole Reitz
NICOLE REITZ

Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.

