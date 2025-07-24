New Era for Saint Francis Softball Begins With Head Coaching Change
A new era for Saint Francis University has begun.
SFU athletics announced via press release on Monday that Bill Vasko has been hired as the head coach of the softball team. He becomes the 14th head coach in program history, taking over a program that is transitioning from NCAA Division I to Division III in the 2026 academic year.
Vasko joins the Red Flash with 31 years of coaching experience, including football and baseball. He spent the last seven seasons as head coach at Frostburg State and holds the title of the second-winningest head coach in school history. From 2021-24, the Bobcats won 114 games for the best four-year stretch in program history. He led the Bobcats to tie for first in the Mountain East Conference North Division in 2022 and second in the regular season in 2021 and 2024.
"I'm incredibly honored to be named the softball head coach at Saint Francis," Vasko said in the press release. "This program has a strong tradition of excellence, and I'm excited to build on that legacy while helping our student-athletes grow both on and off the field. Saint Francis is a special place, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead this program into its next chapter. Our focus will be on developing leaders, continuing the championship culture, and competing with pride every time we take the field."
Prior to joining Frostburg, he spent four seasons as an assistant coach at UMass Lowell, where he helped the River Hawks to a 21-game winning record season.
In addition to coaching, Vasko is the owner and director of Maxx Fastpitch, a camp that specializes in providing the best instruction and opportunities for college-bound softball players.
Vasko takes over for former SFU head coach Beth Krysiak, who departed for a head coaching position at Boston College. The Red Flash are coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and Northeast Conference championships.