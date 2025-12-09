New Mexico Softball Announces Field Renovations Ahead of 2026 Season

The long-awaited renovations for both the Lobo Softball Field and the Lobo Baseball Field have begun.

Lobo Softball Field and Lobo Baseball Field will have new looks this spring.



📰 https://t.co/AIXXQe9FyQ#GoLobos pic.twitter.com/rEHSCNhz5p — New Mexico Lobos (@UNMLOBOS) December 5, 2025

Ahead of the 2026 season, both programs will be getting new bleachers behind home plate and new, expanded press boxes. Construction will begin at the start of the new year, and both softball and baseball updates are expected to be completed by late January or early February before outdoor practices commence.

While the new baseball press box will have an interior of 448 square feet, with separate spaces for visiting and home broadcasts and a control room, the softball press box will have only 179 square feet. Both complexes will have a shaded filming platform on top of the press boxes.

The new softball bleachers will comprise five connected sections, with 152 chairbacks, 559 bleacher seats, and eight accessible seats, for a total of 719 new seats, providing optimal viewing behind home plate.

Current outfield seating, with bleachers in left and right field, will remain in place at Lobo Softball Field.

Lobo Softball Field | UNM Athletics

“Thank you to everyone who helped get this project started,” head softball coach Nicole Orgeron said in a press release. “I’m excited and grateful, and our team is too. It’s really going to help promote our fan experience this spring.”

This announcement comes just a few months after the New Mexico athletic department launched a free admission initiative for select sporting events to boost community engagement, including softball.

Starting in 2026, fans can watch the Lobos softball team for free at home, and with expansive, comfortable seating on the way, the renovations are one way to strengthen connections with the New Mexico community and visitors from other teams.

“Engaging our community in all aspects of Lobo Athletics is one of our highest priorities,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Fernando Lovo said in a press release. “By offering complimentary admission to several of our Olympic sports, we’re making a strategic decision in access, energy, and community pride. We want more fans, families, and young athletes across New Mexico to experience the passion of our student-athletes and the excitement of college athletics up close. This initiative is about more than just attendance — it’s about building a stronger connection between the Lobos and the community we proudly represent.”

The Lobos are coming off a 21-30 overall record in 2025, including a 6-15 record in the Mountain West. The coaching staff will look a bit different this year, with Rachael Hathoot serving as an assistant coach, Ariel Fifita as a secondary hitting coach who will also work with infielders, and Morgan Spearman stepping into the role of associate head coach.

Recommended Links



