Newly Discovered Records Reveal Details in New Mexico State Softball Investigation

The New Mexico State softball program hasn't played a game without Kathy Rodolph or Cat Heifner on the coaching staff in more than 20 years.

That changes this week when interim coach Benet Higgs begins her first season as a Division I head coach.

However, it doesn't come without controversy.

NMSU announced a "coaching transition" in October 2025 and stated that Rodolph and Heifner “will be moving on from their roles with the program.”

No additional details were provided and when asked for clarification, a New Mexico State spokesperson said, “There’s no additional context the university can share at this time.”

On Monday, a few details came to light thanks to a public records request from Las Cruces Sun News reporter Nick Coppola.

According to Coppola's report, an investigation is still ongoing, but both coaches were terminated. Heifner was terminated for cause, while Rodolph's contract expired on June 30, 2025, and was not renewed. The former head coach worked full-time without a contract until she was terminated.

Since this, Higgs has received a new contract as NMSU's interim softball coach that officially went into place on Nov. 30, when NMSU President Valerio Ferme signed it. I obtained access to this contract today.



Higgs will get a raise to a $70,000 salary and receive the following… https://t.co/FWThNv1Cdj pic.twitter.com/DHDKJV7s0V — Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) January 23, 2026

Part of the request asked for termination letters. NM State redacted sections of the termination letters that included why they were terminated, citing "matters of opinion in personnel files or student records".

"This letter will serve as notification of your employment at New Mexico State University (NMSU) effective October 29, 2025," the letters state. "In accordance with the NMSU Head Coach/Assistant Coach Employment Agreement entered between the parties, the contractual provisions upon which the decision is based are listed below.:

NMSU Athletic Director Joe Fields told Coppola that Higgs was retained and named the interim head coach because "she was exempt from the reasons Rodolph and Heifner were fired nd presented a strong plan for what the 2026 season will look like."

"Certainly, there are parts of it I still can't speak to, because there are things that are still playing out," Fields told Coppola. "With Coach Higgs, as you talk with her, you knew she was sharp, and as I talked through and thought through what was next, and tried to figure out how to transition, and what would be the best way to transition, and who would be the best person to do it, it kept coming back to her... When I sat down with her and visited with her to hear her vision regarding what an interim season will look like, her long-term vision for if she potentially received the job permanently, it was clear (that she has) respect from the students, the respect from the administration, as it relates to how she goes about her business.

"She easily won me over. Honestly, as the process played out, it became clear we were very fortunate to have her. She's been awesome, and so I'm excited to watch her coach this year, watch her lead that program and our student-athletes.

"She had nothing to do with any other thing that was happening with the softball program, and she's done nothing but a phenomenal job since being asked to serve in this role."

Single game tickets and tournament passes on sale now! The Aggies open on Friday, Feb. 6



NMSU Tournament Pricing:

Full-session pass (all games): $45

Day Pass: $20

Individual games: $12

(Or every home game with season tix for just $75)



🎟️https://t.co/niWxrjzfwE#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/2tzctBJflp — NM State Softball (@NMStateSoftball) January 14, 2026

Rodolph left NMSU as the winningest coach in program history with a 540-437 record, leading the Aggies to six WAC regular season titles, four NCAA Regional appearances, and was a five-time WAC Coach of the Year.

The Aggies open the season at home as they get set to host the NM State Invitational starting Friday, and will face UMass Lowell, UT Arlington, St. Thomas, and Utah Valley across three days.

Recommended Links