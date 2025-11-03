What We Know About New Mexico State Softball’s Shocking Coaching Change
After 22 seasons with New Mexico softball, Kathy Rodolph, the university's longest-tenured active coach, will no longer be continuing in her position as head coach.
Announced in a press release, the athletic department is calling it a “coaching transition”. Associate head coach Cat Heifner will also be moving on from her role, and assistant coach Benet Higgs will serve as the Aggies’ interim head coach for the 2026 season.
This news comes just weeks after New Mexico State’s new athletic director, Joe Fields, took over on Oct. 8, and one day after Las Cruces Sun News published Rodolph’s statement on her excitement for having Fields on staff.
"I'm excited to see where Joe Fields takes this athletic department," Rodolph said in her statement. "He is somebody with high energy, enthusiasm and desire for New Mexico State athletics to compete at the highest level, so I'm excited to work for him."
The university did not specify whether the departure of Rodolph and Heifner was a dismissal/firing, a contract expiration, or another type of transition. No additional details were provided.
Fields commented on the transition in leadership, stating he is excited for the future of the program.
"We want to thank Kathy and Cat for their dedication to NM State Softball and their contributions to building the program. As we look ahead, we're confident that Benet Higgs has the experience and leadership to guide the team through this transition. We're excited about the future of Aggies Softball and remain committed to supporting our student-athletes and position the program for continued success."
As the winningest coach in school history with a 540-437 record, Rudolph led the program to six WAC regular season championships, four NCAA Regional appearances, and is a five-time WAC Coach of the Year.
Under her direction, 17 players were named to the NFCA All-Region team, and the Aggies captured the last eight WAC Player of the Year awards and back-to-back WAC Freshman of the Year awards.
In 2025, Rudolph brought in 17 newcomers and signed on six more for the 2026 spring season.
Higgs will now enter her third season in Las Cruces. Since arriving in 2023, the Aggies have earned 57 wins and eight C-USA awards, with her leading the defense.
Prior to New Mexico State, Higgs spent 12 years as an assistant coach, including seven seasons at Stony Brook. There, she helped the Seawolves to 60 wins over her final two seasons, marking the most by any team in the Coastal Athletic Association during that stretch.
She also spent time on staff at Bradley (2014-17), Army (2012-13), and South Dakota State (2011), after playing collegiately at Stephen F. Austin.
Fields announced that the department will conduct a national search at the appropriate time for a softball coach beyond the 2026 campaign. Details regarding the search are to be announced at a later time.