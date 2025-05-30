NiJaree Canady Dominates as Texas Tech Blanks Ole Miss at WCWS
NiJaree Canady pitched lights out, throwing a complete game with 10 strikeouts and only allowing two hits to lead Texas Tech to it first-ever WCWS win with a 1-0 shutout of Ole Miss.
It was a defensive battle all night between Canady and Ole Miss's Aliyah Binford as the game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning.
That's when the Red Raiders finally broke through offensively with Alana Johnson ripping an RBI double to score Lauren Allred. With bases loaded with just one out, Texas Tech was looking to extend the lead, but Raegan Jennings grounded into a double play, ending the inning.
It looked like Canady was going to have a perfect game, retiring the first 16 batters she faced, but the Rebels broke through with back-to-back singles in the top of the sixth.
Canady bounced back with authority, striking out the side in the top of the seventh inning to give Texas Tech the historic WCWS win. She credited her team after the game for pulling out the win.
"I think just being able to play together and rely on each other is what makes us good," Canady said on the broadcast.
Head coach Gerry Glasco spoke after the game on Canady's performance.
"She's an amazing competitor. But when she came up out of the bullpen before the game, I said Tara (Archibald), how's NiJa look? She goes, 'She's bringing it.' Then Vic (Victoria Valdez) came by me, and she goes, 'Don't worry about NiJa, she's on.' So I thought when Tara and Vic gave me that report, I knew she must have been special in the bullpen."