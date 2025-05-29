Easton Partners with NIL Stars NiJaree Canady, Bri Ellis for Historic WCWS Bat Launch
Top softball brand Easton has announced they are partnering with two of college softball's biggest names in Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady and Arkansas's Bri Ellis, to feature their new bat launch.
On Thursday, Easton announced the launch of its new bat. The Ghost Advance promotes cutting-edge technology that aims to redefine fastpitch performance and features a slick red and black design.
The partnerships is historic as it is the first time Easton has announced a bat launch around two top NIL athletes.
Both Canady and Ellis have had breakout seasons for their respective teams. Canady led Texas Tech to their first-ever WCWS. The NFCA Pitcher of the Year is first in the nation in ERA (0.89) and wins (30) while striking out 279 batters.
Ellis proved herself as one of the best hitters in the country. She is third in the nation in home runs with 26 and has a .440 batting average with 68 runs and 72 RBIs. Ellis was named the USA Softball Player of the Year on Wednesday.
“We are extremely proud of the athletes that we have been able to partner with this collegiate season,” said Matt Arndt, Easton SVP of Product & R&D. “The best players in the game swing a Ghost and the brand-new Ghost Advanced is no exception. We wanted to create the highest performing bat possible to match the talents of the players who use them on a daily basis.”
The new bat will be available in all stores starting June 5. To learn more about the Ghost Advance, visit Easton's website.