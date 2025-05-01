Softball On SI

No. 16 Stanford Softball Says Goodbye to Stanford Stadium with Walk-Off Win Over Santa Clara

No. 16 Stanford softball finishes its final home game at Stanford Stadium with a thrilling walk-off win over Santa Clara, capping off a memorable season at its temporary home.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Stanford softball infielders celebrate a win at Stanford Stadium.
Stanford softball infielders celebrate a win at Stanford Stadium. / Stanford Athletics

The No. 16 Stanford Cardinal hosted their final game at Stanford Stadium on Wednesday night and came away with a 10-2 win over Santa Clara.

Stanford scored 10 unanswered runs with back-to-back five-run innings in the fifth and sixth to come back and run-rule the Broncos.

Santa Clara jumped on top in the third inning when Cairah Curran got the Bronco offense going when she reached on a bunt single and Rebecca Rubio drew a four-pitch walk. A wild pitch moved runners to second and third, but a wild throw from Stanford catcher Allie Clements allowed Curran to score. Hazyl Gray singled to center, extending the lead to 2-0.

Stanford took the lead in the fifth, batting around and scoring five runs on three hits, three walks and a Santa Clara error. All five runs were unearned and came off two-RBI hits from Kyra Chan and Joie Economides.

The Cardinal scored five more runs in the sixth with Chan driving in the last two to give Stanford the run-rule victory.

Chan, Economides, River Mahler, and Jade Berry combined to drive in all 10 runs.

Chan finished the contest 2-for-4 with four RBIs while the other three drove in two runs each. Taryn Kern was 1-for-1 with two walks and two runs scored.

Kylie Chung got the start for Stanford, pitching 4.1 innings and giving up two earned runs on four walks and four hits.

However, Alyssa Houston was the pitcher of record once the comeback was compelted. She improved to 14-1 on the season, throwing 1.2 innings and allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three.

The Cardinal finish ACC play with a three-game series at Boston College starting Friday.

