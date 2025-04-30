Softball On SI

Former SAC Freshman of the Year Enters Transfer Portal in Major DII Softball Move

A standout Division II softball player and former SAC Freshman of the Year has entered the transfer portal.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Anderson softball's Paige Vickery poses with her SAC Freshman of the Year trophy during the 2024 season.
Anderson softball's Paige Vickery poses with her SAC Freshman of the Year trophy during the 2024 season. / Submitted

Anderson University (S.C.) saw its softball season come to an early end, falling to Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) 5-2 on Sunday in the opening round of the South Atlantic Conference Tournament.

On Tuesday afternoon, one of their better players announced she was entering the transfer portal.

Paige Vickery, a sophomore from Commerce, Ga., was the SAC Freshman of the Year in 2024. She batted .314 with nine doubles, two triples and 12 home runs, including four grand slams. She also drove in 53 runs and posted a .634 slugging percentage.

She followed up her award-winning campaign with a .291 average with 13 doubles, one triple, four home runs, and 38 RBIs.

Vickery also made four appearances in the circle this season and earned one win. She allowed eight runs on nine hits and nine walks.

In her final game with Anderson, Vickery went 3-for-3 with a double an RBI.

More news: California Baptist Softball Coach Mike Smith Submits Resignation

More news: Oklahoma City to Host WBSC Women's Softball World Cup Group Stage in 2026

More news: Top 25 Finalists Revealed for 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year

Published |Modified
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

Home/Transfer Portal