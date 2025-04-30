Former SAC Freshman of the Year Enters Transfer Portal in Major DII Softball Move
Anderson University (S.C.) saw its softball season come to an early end, falling to Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) 5-2 on Sunday in the opening round of the South Atlantic Conference Tournament.
On Tuesday afternoon, one of their better players announced she was entering the transfer portal.
Paige Vickery, a sophomore from Commerce, Ga., was the SAC Freshman of the Year in 2024. She batted .314 with nine doubles, two triples and 12 home runs, including four grand slams. She also drove in 53 runs and posted a .634 slugging percentage.
She followed up her award-winning campaign with a .291 average with 13 doubles, one triple, four home runs, and 38 RBIs.
Vickery also made four appearances in the circle this season and earned one win. She allowed eight runs on nine hits and nine walks.
In her final game with Anderson, Vickery went 3-for-3 with a double an RBI.