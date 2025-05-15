Softball On SI

Norman Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates

Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Norman NCAA Softball Regional.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Fans cheer during an NCAA softball game between Oklahoma (OU) and Texas at Love’s Field in Norman. Okla., on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
Fans cheer during an NCAA softball game between Oklahoma (OU) and Texas at Love’s Field in Norman. Okla., on Saturday, April 26, 2025. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) Regular and SEC Co-Tournament Champion Oklahoma Sooners earned the No. 2 overall seed and are hosting regionals at Love's Field, May 16-18.

California, Omaha and Boston University join OU in Norman.

* Games times are listed in Central Time.

Friday

Game 1 – 2:30 p.m. California vs. Omaha (ESPN+)

Game 2 – 5 p.m. Oklahoma vs. Boston University (ESPNU)

Saturday

Game 3 – 2 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4 – 4:30 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5 – 7 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday

Game 6 – 1 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 – 3:30 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

