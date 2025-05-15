Norman Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates
Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Norman NCAA Softball Regional.
The Southeastern Conference (SEC) Regular and SEC Co-Tournament Champion Oklahoma Sooners earned the No. 2 overall seed and are hosting regionals at Love's Field, May 16-18.
California, Omaha and Boston University join OU in Norman.
* Games times are listed in Central Time.
Friday
Game 1 – 2:30 p.m. California vs. Omaha (ESPN+)
Game 2 – 5 p.m. Oklahoma vs. Boston University (ESPNU)
Saturday
Game 3 – 2 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 4 – 4:30 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Game 5 – 7 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3
Sunday
Game 6 – 1 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5
Game 7 – 3:30 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)
Published |Modified