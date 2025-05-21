Norman Super Regional: Schedule & Updates
In the 2025 NCAA Softball Super Regionals, a marquee matchup features the No. 2 seed Oklahoma Sooners hosting the No. 15 seed Alabama Crimson Tide in Norman. Oklahoma, with a 48–7 record, is aiming for its 18th Women’s College World Series (WCWS) appearance, while Alabama, at 37–21, seeks its 15th trip to Oklahoma City.
The Sooners, under the guidance of 31st-year head coach Patty Gasso, have been a dominant force in college softball, securing four consecutive national titles from 2021 to 2024. Their potent lineup and deep pitching staff have been instrumental in their sustained success.
Alabama, led by head coach Patrick Murphy, has a storied history of postseason success. The Crimson Tide advanced to the Super Regionals after a hard-fought 3–2 victory over Virginia Tech in the Tuscaloosa Regional final, marking their 19th Super Regional appearance .
This Super Regional series not only features two of the most successful programs in NCAA softball history but also guarantees that one will add another chapter to its legacy with a berth in the 2025 WCWS.
The winner will advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, starting May 29.