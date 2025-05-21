Softball On SI

Norman Super Regional: Schedule & Updates

Katie Burkhart-Gooch

Oklahoma starting pitcher Sam Landry (21) celebrates after the final out of the first inning of a softball game in the Norman Regional of the NCAA Tournament between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the California Golden Bears at Love's Field in Norman, Okla., Sunday, May 18, 2025.
Oklahoma starting pitcher Sam Landry (21) celebrates after the final out of the first inning of a softball game in the Norman Regional of the NCAA Tournament between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the California Golden Bears at Love's Field in Norman, Okla., Sunday, May 18, 2025. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the 2025 NCAA Softball Super Regionals, a marquee matchup features the No. 2 seed Oklahoma Sooners hosting the No. 15 seed Alabama Crimson Tide in Norman. Oklahoma, with a 48–7 record, is aiming for its 18th Women’s College World Series (WCWS) appearance, while Alabama, at 37–21, seeks its 15th trip to Oklahoma City.

The Sooners, under the guidance of 31st-year head coach Patty Gasso, have been a dominant force in college softball, securing four consecutive national titles from 2021 to 2024. Their potent lineup and deep pitching staff have been instrumental in their sustained success.

Alabama, led by head coach Patrick Murphy, has a storied history of postseason success. The Crimson Tide advanced to the Super Regionals after a hard-fought 3–2 victory over Virginia Tech in the Tuscaloosa Regional final, marking their 19th Super Regional appearance .

This Super Regional series not only features two of the most successful programs in NCAA softball history but also guarantees that one will add another chapter to its legacy with a berth in the 2025 WCWS.

The winner will advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, starting May 29. 

Game 1: 5 pm ET Friday, May 24th (ESPN2)

Game 2: 3 pm ET Saturday, May 25th

Game 3: (if necessary) TBD

Published |Modified
Katie Burkhart-Gooch
KATIE BURKHART-GOOCH

Katie Burkhart is a former professional softball pitcher and Arizona State University alumna, where she was a three-time All-American and led the Sun Devils to a national championship. She played professionally in the U.S., Japan, and Italy, and has coached at the Division I level. She now provides private pitching instruction and mindset training for athletes of all levels. Katie is also the author of Mental Muscle and Beyond the Game, books focused on athletic performance and life after sports.

Home/College